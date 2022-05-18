Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch LA Infielder Pitch for LA in Blowout Win

Hanser Alberto took the mound during the Dodgers blowout win of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tuesday was a great day to be a Dodgers fan. LA had not one, but two games at Dodger Stadium against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers won the day game, and then torched the snakes in the nightcap. LA hung 12 runs on Arizona and had the game well in hand by the end of the second innings.

Staked to a 8-2 lead, the Dodgers cruised to a sweep of doubleheader. With a healthy lead, and a beleaguered bullpen, manager Dave Roberts turned to a name he could trust to close out the game. None other than Hanser Alberto.

Alberto had previously pitched in two games during his Royals days, and he looks like he still has some gas in the tank. 

