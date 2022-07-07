Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts' Incredible Home Run Swing in Slow-Motion

After missing 15 games with a rib injury, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has made his presence known since being inserted back into the starting lineup. The 2018 AL MVP owns a 1.014 OPS in his first four games back and continues to be LA's offensive engine as the leadoff man.

On Tuesday night against the Rockies, Betts blasted a home run off of Rockies starter German Márquez that ended up in the seats in left field. Mookie has a sweet swing, but cameras caught his long ball launch in slow-motion and it's a sight to see.

Despite missing time with his injury, and thanks to a monster month of May, Betts leads the team in home runs (18), WRC+ (150), and WAR (3.4). The Dodgers are at the best with Mookie back in the lineup, and barring another injury or a July slump, he figures to once again earn consideration for the NL MVP.