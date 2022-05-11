Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Remind Everyone Why He's a Five-Time Gold Glover

Mookie Betts hosed a Pirates runner trying to tag up from third base on Tuesday.

Mookie Betts has been somewhat inconsistent this season with his bat, but his glove and his arm are still in league MVP form. It often gets lost when he's slumping a bit at the plate, but Betts' fielding skills is a big reason why the Dodgers signed him to a 12-year contract.

From the 2020 NLCS to his incredible, game-ending grab against the Padres last year, Mookie has been known to produce a web gem or two. 

On Tuesday against the Pirates, Betts added another clip to his fielding highlight reel. After a routine fly out to right field, Pirates speedster Ben Gamel tried to tag up from third. Mookie read it the whole way and threw a perfect strike to Austin Barnes to erase Gamel's would-be run.

Starter Tony Gonsolin gave Betts big props for his incredible outfield assist, which was his second in as many days (quote via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“That was great. I started with that leadoff walk then Reynolds got that hit. Not ideal after we score a couple runs (in the top of the first). Getting that fly out and Mookie coming up with that big throw … it’s nice to have a guy like that who can make those kind of plays.”

Although he went 0-for-5 and ground into a double-play during the Dodgers 11-1 drubbing of the pirates, Mookie has been heating up at the plate.

Over his last 11 games, Betts owns a .923 slugging percentage and has recorded three home runs, eight RBI, and just three strikeouts in 49 plate appearances.

