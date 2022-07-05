Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch PGA Golf Chug His Beer in Epic Fashion on LA Jumbotron

Dodgers: Watch PGA Golf Chug His Beer in Epic Fashion on LA Jumbotron

PGA golfer Max Homa knows his way around a tall can of Bud Light, especially at Dodger Stadium.

PGA golfer Max Homa knows his way around a tall can of Bud Light, especially at Dodger Stadium.

Dodger Stadium is no stranger to celebrities, especially celebrity athletes. But over the weekend, a local pro golf player made quite the appearance on Dodger Stadium Diamond Vision. 

The Dodger stadium cameras located PGA golfer Max Homa and quickly splashed him on one of the massive in-stadium screens. Homa, who attended Valencia High School golfed collegiately at Cal, did not shy away from the moment.

After noticing he was on the big screen, Homa quickly went bottoms-up on his Bud Light tall can and the acknowledged the crowd. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Compared to the viral beer chugs of NFL lineman at NHL hockey games, it was a clean exchange, devoid of the golfer sullying his t-shirt, but he did spill a few drops of America's favorite light lager on his Dodgers hat.

Homa is set to compete in the The Open Championship, one of the four official PGA major championships, at St. Andrews. The tournament begins on July 14th.

Safe to say, Dodgers fans have found their guy to root for. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18582461_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA and Austin Barnes Agree to Contract Extension

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_13475940_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Former All-Star Catcher Gets His Own Award in Canada

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
Cody Bellinger
News

Dodgers News: Doc Talks About If Cody Bellinger Will Ever Play Like MVP Again

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18538818
News

Dodgers News: NL MVP Makes First Start in Weeks for LA After IL Stint

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_18600672_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Sets Insane Record After Latest Start

By Staff WriterJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18604624_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA All-Star Explains the Backstory of Team's Hilarious New T-Shirts

By Staff WriterJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18544160_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Talks About a Facet of the Game He Struggled with this Season

By Staff WriterJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18627667_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres Ace Throws Shade at Justin Turner

By Staff WriterJul 3, 2022