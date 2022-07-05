Dodgers: Watch Stadium Organist Hilarious Roasts Padres After Embarrassing Play

There was no love lost over the weekend as the Dodgers and Padres faced off for a four-game series. LA took the first three games from San Diego and had their eyes set on a series sweep at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw took the mound for the Dodgers, with MacKenzie Gore, the former top prospect in all of baseball, on the bump for the Padres.

Gore wasn't on, but he deftly navigated his way through a solid start. Aside from making a massive blunder on a routine infield pop out that ten times out of ten is an out.

In the bottom of the third, Dodgers catcher Will Smith skied a ball into the sun-filled sky at Chavez Ravine. Gore tried to get underneath it, but completely lost it as the ball fell to the ground with Eric Hosmer trying to help the young hurler avert disaster.

After the botched play, Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle played the theme from Curb the Enthusiasm to absolutely roast the Padres. The show, colloquially referred to as "Curb" is a show based on mishaps and awkward social situations. Ruehle's latest magic moment was noticed by the baseball world.

However, the joke ended up being on the Dodgers as closer Craig Kimbrel blew the save in the ninth and exited the game with the Padres up 2-1. Reliever Yency Almonte gave up a two-run bomb to Ha-Seong Kim allow the Padres to escape with the win and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers.