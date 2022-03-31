Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Zach McKinstry's Fear Factor Moment

Zach McKinstry was part of an interesting video involving a spider and his face.

Dodgers fans saw some interesting photos and videos during the extended offseason. From Dodgers hurlers pitching to YouTube stars to big game hunting photos, players kept things interesting.

The latest non-baseball related video of a Dodgers player is certainly eye-catching. Utility man Zach McKinstry posted a video on his Instagram account of someone placing a live tarantula on his face. Anyone with arachnophobia should definitely skip this one. 

McKinstry offered no explanation for the video, but maybe he's just really into tarantulas. 

As for baseball news with McKinstry, the Dodgers optioned him to minor league camp so he will not be on the club's Opening Day roster.

