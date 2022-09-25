Skip to main content

Dodgers: What Did Miguel Vargas Trade with Fan for His First MLB Home Run Ball?

Dodgers Prospect Miguel Vargas wanted his first homerun ball back, but what did it take to retrieve it?

Last night, Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman was a late scratch in the lineup due to an illness. Instead, Dodgers top prospect Miguel Vargas took over at first base. In his first plate appearance, he accomplished his first major milestone.

Vargas hit a shot to left field to earn himself his first home run of his major league career and extend the Dodger lead to 4-0.

However, to get that ball back Vargas needed to do a 3 for 1 deal.

The 22-year-old did whatever in his power to get his first career home run ball back. Good thing this fan was understanding and let Vargas get his ball back (unlike what happened to Pujols on Friday night).

The Cuban native has not been having a great start in the big leagues, so let’s hope that home run does something for his confidence. Overall, Vargas went 1-4 with 1 run and 2 RBI’s last night.

One could say it was a blessing in disguise that Freeman ended up being a late scratch or else Vargas might not have accomplished that last night.

The right-handed batter told Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson it was a dream for him to make the big leagues and hit a homer. Vargas also said that it was special to see Mookie Betts embrace him and congratulate him the way he did after getting his first career homer.

One of many more to come. Congratulations Miguel!

