Dodgers Win 100+ Games for Third Time In Five Years

If you ask a Dodger fan if the 2021 Dodgers 'feel like' a 100 game winning baseball team, you might be surprised at the amount of fans who would say no.

Through a myriad (a clown car really) of injuries, a season with a large controversy, and a seemingly boom-or-bust offense, the Dodgers still managed to win 100 games. This marks the third time in the last four years (2017, 2019, 2021) that they were able to reach 100 wins in a single season. With a shortened 2020, who knows if the Dodgers would have achieved that in 2020, although their 71% winning percentage suggests they could have made that number easily.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was asked what this sort of reign means, and he was direct in his response.

"That we’ve been really good for a long time. We’ve had a lot of guys come through here and play really well for us and we’ve had a really good core. To go out and compete and grind every year to win 100 games, you know, it’s not easy. Going out there and competing and staying locked in and not giving in on ABs, not giving in in August, not giving in when guys get hurt — it’s a testament to those guys in that locker room."

Skipper Dave Roberts has been at the helm of every single one of those 100-win seasons. Roberts for his part mentioned staying focused on the remaining six games and giving his team the best chance to still win the division.

"It’s something to be proud of. But we understand we’ve still got to win six more ballgames. You can’t get lost in the body of work and what we’ve done each year, the consistency, knowing the goal is to win a championship each year. You’ve still got to give yourself that chance.…There’s a lot to be said for the organization. I’m proud of it. You take a moment to enjoy, to relish it."

The Dodgers are still two games back of the Giants in the division race entering Monday's games. With the way the Giants are playing, it is going to take some chaotic events for the Dodgers to win their division, but reaching a 100 win milestone is something to be celebrated. In the history of the 162 game season, only seven times has the reigning world series winner won 100 games the next season. Even so, the Dodgers remain focused for six more games to try and win their division.