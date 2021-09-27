September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Dodgers
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Dodgers Win 100+ Games for Third Time In Five Years

The dominance continues
Author:
Publish date:

If you ask a Dodger fan if the 2021 Dodgers 'feel like' a 100 game winning baseball team, you might be surprised at the amount of fans who would say no.

Through a myriad (a clown car really) of injuries, a season with a large controversy, and a seemingly boom-or-bust offense, the Dodgers still managed to win 100 games. This marks the third time in the last four years (2017, 2019, 2021) that they were able to reach 100 wins in a single season. With a shortened 2020, who knows if the Dodgers would have achieved that in 2020, although their 71% winning percentage suggests they could have made that number easily.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was asked what this sort of reign means, and he was direct in his response.

"That we’ve been really good for a long time. We’ve had a lot of guys come through here and play really well for us and we’ve had a really good core. To go out and compete and grind every year to win 100 games, you know, it’s not easy. Going out there and competing and staying locked in and not giving in on ABs, not giving in in August, not giving in when guys get hurt — it’s a testament to those guys in that locker room."

Skipper Dave Roberts has been at the helm of every single one of those 100-win seasons. Roberts for his part mentioned staying focused on the remaining six games and giving his team the best chance to still win the division.

"It’s something to be proud of. But we understand we’ve still got to win six more ballgames. You can’t get lost in the body of work and what we’ve done each year, the consistency, knowing the goal is to win a championship each year. You’ve still got to give yourself that chance.…There’s a lot to be said for the organization. I’m proud of it. You take a moment to enjoy, to relish it."

The Dodgers are still two games back of the Giants in the division race entering Monday's games. With the way the Giants are playing, it is going to take some chaotic events for the Dodgers to win their division, but reaching a 100 win milestone is something to be celebrated. In the history of the 162 game season, only seven times has the reigning world series winner won 100 games the next season. Even so, the Dodgers remain focused for six more games to try and win their division.

Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Win 100+ Games for Third Time In Five Years

20 seconds ago
Oct 6, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates after hitting a one run single off of San Diego Padres relief pitcher Matt Strahm (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game one of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Insider Predicts a Cody Bellinger Trade, but Why LA Would & Wouldn't Trade the Former MVP

Sep 26, 2021
News

Max Scherzer Says Dodgers Doesn't Know How to be in 2nd Place

Sep 24, 2021
DodgersBikers
News

Dodgers Hold Their Annual Costume Event

Sep 24, 2021
Jul 20, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty (45) reacts after hitting a three run home run in the 8th inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dave Roberts Divulges Why Matt Beaty Doesn't Get Many Starts For the Dodgers

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_16148317
News

Josh Reddick Has No Regrets Over His Role In the Astros Cheating Scandal

Sep 23, 2021
August 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter A.J. Pollock (11) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

AJ Pollock Activated From IL Ahead of Schedule

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_16414546
News

Danny Duffy May Require Surgery Or He May Opt To Retire

Sep 22, 2021