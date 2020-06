Dodgers, Yankees Favored to Win Most Games in 2020

The Dodgers won 106 games last year. They're going to win 38 1/2 in 2020. At least, according to online sports book, BetOnline. And L.A.'s 38 1/2, along with the identical number forecast for the Yankees, will pace baseball.

That's based on 40 games within a club's division and 20 interleague contests versus the corresponding geographic division in the other league (Dodgers vs. American League West, Yanks vs. National League East).

Here are the odds, first listed alphabetically, then by win totals and lastly by division:

MLB Win Totals (Alphabetically)

Arizona Diamondbacks 31½

Atlanta Braves 33½

Baltimore Orioles 21½

Boston Red Sox 31½

Chicago Cubs 31½

Chicago White Sox 31½

Cincinnati Reds 31½

Cleveland Indians 32½

Colorado Rockies 27½

Detroit Tigers 21½

Houston Astros 35½

Kansas City Royals 24½

Los Angeles Angels 31½

Los Angeles Dodgers 38½

Miami Marlins 24½

Milwaukee Brewers 31½

Minnesota Twins 34½

New York Mets 32½

New York Yankees 38½

Oakland Athletics 33½

Philadelphia Phillies 31½

Pittsburgh Pirates 25½

San Diego Padres 31½

San Francisco Giants 25½

Seattle Mariners 25½

St. Louis Cardinals 32½

Tampa Bay Rays 33½

Texas Rangers 29½

Toronto Blue Jays 29½

Washington Nationals 33½

MLB Totals By Division

AL East

New York Yankees 38½

Tampa Bay Rays 33½

Boston Red Sox 31½

Toronto Blue Jays 28½

Baltimore Orioles 21½

AL Central

Minnesota Twins 34½

Cleveland Indians 32½

Chicago White Sox 31½

Kansas City Royals 24½

Detroit Tigers 21½

AL West

Houston Astros 35½

Oakland Athletics 33½

Los Angeles Angels 31½

Texas Rangers 29½

Seattle Mariners 25½

NL East

Atlanta Braves 33½

Washington Nationals 33½

New York Mets 32½

Philadelphia Phillies 31½

Miami Marlins 24½

NL Central

St. Louis Cardinals 32½

Chicago Cubs 31½

Cincinnati Reds 31½

Milwaukee Brewers 31½

Pittsburgh Pirates 25½

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers 38½

Arizona Diamondbacks 31½

San Diego Padres 31½

Colorado Rockies 27½

San Francisco Giants 25½

There are no odds for pennant and World Series as of yet, but I imagine that's coming. And when it does, we'll post it in this space.

And remember, glove conquers all.

