Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Unleashes a Massive Bat Flip After Postseason Homer in KBO

Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig is playing in the Korean Baseball Organization playoffs and making quite an impression.

The Dodgers traded outfielder Yasiel Puig to the Reds in December 2018, sending him, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood, and Kyle Farmer to Cincinnati in exchange for Josiah Gray, Jeter Downs, and the contract of Homer Bailey.

Puig spent half a season in Cincinnati before being sent to Cleveland at the trade deadline. In free agency, he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Braves, but they went a different direction after he contracted Covid. He hasn't played in the big leagues since, spending the 2022 season with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Don't worry, he hasn't forgotten how to flip his bat.

Postseason blasts are a familiar sight for Dodger fans, who watched Puig hit five playoff home runs for Los Angeles in 2017 and 2018. We've also seen him flip plenty of bats, often on actual home runs like this one.

You have to love Puig's "Win for Vin" hashtag. Puig always had a special bond with former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, the Hall of Fame announcer who coined the nickname "Wild Horse" for Yasiel during his rookie season. While Los Angeles has flamed out in their attempt to Win for Vin, Puig and the Heroes are still going.

Puig had a pretty good season for Kiwoom, batting .277 with an .841 OPS, 30 doubles, and 21 homers. He also threw out eight runners on the bases, showing he still has that great arm.

Puig hopes to play in the major leagues again someday, but first he's trying to win a championship in the KBO.

