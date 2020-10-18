SI.com
Dustin May to Start for Dodgers in Game 7 of NLCS

Howard Cole

After using every minute available to them to delay an announcement about a National League Championship Game 7 starter, the Dodgers gave the official nod to right-hander Dustin May some four hours before first pitch. And why not squeeze every once of gamesmanship allowed? Why give the Braves a tick more to prepare for what awaits them than is required?

Skipper Dave Roberts and big boss Andrew Friedman likely decided about May, and the 27-out pitching plan Saturday night, shortly after L.A.'s thrilling 3-1 victory in Game 6. May has almost certainly had a good 15 or 16 hours notice. The same can be said for whoever follows May to the mound after his one, two or three innings of work.

Tony Gonsolin is lined up to pitch on four days rest after going 4 1/3 innings Tuesday in Game 2, and we're sure to see him. Roberts said as much last night in the postgame. He's not worried about the five earned runs in the earlier outing; he's thinking about the seven strikeouts and three perfect frames to start the game.

LINEUP

Julio Urias, who allowed a run in five innings in L.A.'s 15-3 Game 3 victory -- and who has allowed two earned on four hits, with 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 this October -- has had three days rest and could see action Sunday. Available relievers on a day or more of rest include Dylan Floro, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Joe Kelly, Adam Kolarek and Jake McGee. 

You'll notice that I didn't include Clayton Kershaw and poor Alex Wood; not because they're not available on a day or more of rest, but because they shouldn't be needed. And Roberts shouldn't even be thinking about it. Los Angeles can win Game 7 without a move of desperation, and minus even a hint of sentimentality.

Pedro Baez, Kenley Jansen and Blake Treinen are probably available in a pinch as well. But again, they shouldn't be needed.

I'm thinking May, Gonsolin and Urias, not necessarily in that order, but probably in that order. The trio should be good for six or seven innings. And if all goes well, for extra inspiration, eight or even nine. We'll find out soon enough. NLCS Game 7, Dodgers versus Braves at 5:15 p.m. at Texas on Fox. All hands on deck.

And remember, glove conquers all.

