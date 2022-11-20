Skip to main content

Elton John: How To Watch Sir Elton’s Final Concert at Dodger Stadium on Live Stream

How to watch the Grammy Award winning singer's performance with rumored guest Britney Spears
Live from Dodger Stadium, Elton John will be performing his final concert, available for all to watch only on Disney+ this Sunday, November 20. 

Disney+ is available for download on most TV streaming services like Roku, FireStick, and more. Fans will need a subscription to the streaming service to watch.

As one of the best-selling artists of all time, the Grammy Award winning singer is providing his worldwide fans the opportunity to experience and celebrate his legendary career live, from anywhere. 

Among his many accolades, he has more than fifty Top 40 hits in the US Billboard 100, two Academy Awards, five Grammy Awards, and two Golden Globes. 

For his final North American performance, he will be sharing the stage with Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile. It has recently been rumored that Britney Spears may be joining to perform the acoustic version of their song, Hold Me Closer. 

The final farewell will kick off with Countdown to Elton Live, which features interviews with the Rocket Man, his husband/manager David Furnish, along with heartfelt messages from his peers, friends, celebrities and more.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will begin live streaming on Disney+ on Sunday (Nov. 20) at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. The pre-show begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

