InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Ex-Dodgers to Appear in Real Live Baseball Games...in South Korea

Howard Cole

What's the old saying, "old Dodgers never die, they just get traded away”? Something like that. The point is, ex-Dodgers pop up from time to time, and when they do - especially with no actual Major League Baseball action to report on - we like to bring the information to your attention.

SI's Jake Reiner wrote recently about former Los Angeles property and resident flash-in-the-pan Jerry Sands, who is continuing his career in Japan as we speak. Graham Womack has two pieces on Maury Wills, including an interview just published this morning. Last week I posted a video of baseball artist Graig Kreindler's beautiful work, which includes multiple pieces featuring Sandy Koufax and Jackie Robinson, along with individual portraits of Roy Campanella, Don Drysdale, Gil Hodges and Duke Snider, all of which is great, because just how many times can you watch Steve Yeager and Mickey Hatcher talk about the 1988 World Series on SportsNet LA without slipping into a coma? 

For one alternative, real live baseball games are being played in Taiwan as speak, with cardboard cutouts of fans in the seats. I'd have gone with digital fans, but whatareyagonnado? And with South Korea getting an early start on COVID-19-inspired testing and social distancing, the Korean Baseball Organization is scheduled to being its regular season May 5. 

The KBO sports 34 former-major and minor league players on the league's 10 team rosters. Names you might recognize include Dan Straily, Odrisamer Despaigne, Mel Rojas, Jr., Ben Lively and Raul Alcantara.

One player you may remember from his Dodgers days - albeit not very many of them - is Jamie Romak, now a member of the SK Wyverns. Romak, 33, appeared in 27 games for Los Angeles in 2014 and 2015, filling in at first base, third base and the corner outfield positions. His big league career line, all of it in L.A., is .167/.231/.250, with two doubles, three RBIs and 14 strikeouts in 36 at bats. 

Romak did have a fine minor league career, however, hitting over 20 home runs four times and compiling 211 lifetime blasts, along with 774 RBIs and a .257/.345/.471 mark.

You're to be forgiven if the name Jose Miguel Fernandez fails to register in your Dodgers memory bank. Fernandez, now 32, a former middle infield standout in Cuba and now a member of the Doosan Bears, was with the L.A. organization from January to November of 2017, hitting a combined .306/.367/.496 with 16 homers and 65 RBIs in 343 at bats for the Tulsa Drillers and Oklahoma City Dodgers.

I'm sorry I don't have more exciting news to report this afternoon, but if the KBO does work out a deal to have its games televised in the United States - and a deal is in the works - I'll be watching. And hoping for Mr. Romak to give me a thrill.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the Internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Interview: Maury Wills Looks Back on Dodgers Career

“I never intended to break Ty Cobb’s record,” Wills said. “I just thought of stealing bases. That became our attack. I would get on and steal second and then I’d steal third. Somebody’d hit a long fly ball (for a sacrifice fly) and Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale would shut ‘em out.”

Graham Womack

by

BBfan

Video Interview with Eric Nusbaum, Author 'Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between'

The latest in SI's baseball book series.

Howard Cole

by

Wes Parkers Bat

Updated Landing Page: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Howard Cole

Enough With the Dodgers-Stand-to-Lose-the-Most-by-Shortened-or-Cancelled-Season Idea Already

The Dodgers are re-signing Mookie Betts. They gave up three players they didn't need and they're going to re-sign Betts. They sign their own free agents. And Betts is their own free agent. The equation changes not one iota because of COVID-19.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Cody Thomas

At 22, Thomas hit .222/.293/.409, 20 HR, 65 RBI, for the A-ball Great Lake Loons in 2017. The following year for the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes he hit .285/.355/.497 with 19 HR and 87 RBI. Last year at AA-Tulsa, Thomas’ stat line was .236/.308/.443 with 23 HR and 76 RBI in 532 plate appearances over 130 games.

Jake Reiner

Book Excerpt: The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

Anika Orrock is an award-winning illustrator, writer, designer, cartoonist, humorist, and baseball nerd from the California Bay Area.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Keibert Ruiz

If you take a step back to note that in being promoted mid-season every year at such a young age, it’s logical to expect some degree of regression at the higher levels. Ruiz has plenty of development left in him. He'll be ready when he's ready. In other words, patience Grasshopper.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Gambling: Dodgers Favored for Best Record in Truncated 2020 Season

Since the Dodgers were preseason favorites to lead baseball with a 107-55 record in a full 2020 by one publication, it should be no surprise that they are favored to be pace setters in a truncated 2020 season by another. Eighty-one games, 100 games, whatever.

Howard Cole

by

Arky

Exploring the Glorious Baseball Art of Graig Kreindler

I have vowed to fill my house with Kreindler's work some day. When I have a house. And when I can afford to splurge. Until that day arrives, I'll follow his Twitter feed, gaze lovingly at his website and try not to weep.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Who is the Next Dodgers Lifer?

Cody Bellinger? Gavin Lux? Julio Urias? Corey Seager? All of the above or none of the above?

Evan Henerson