First Look at Dodgers Postseason Roster Possibilities

If the Dodgers are still the best team in baseball it isn't by much. The Padres have won seven straight and 20 out of 25 as the two teams conclude their season series with three at Petco Park beginning tonight at 6:10 p.m. PT. And every Dodger fan I know is nervous about it.

Whatever happens Monday through Wednesday, Los Angeles will clinch a playoff spot soon enough, however, and it's time to take a first look at the postseason roster.

For the sake of this exercise, let's assume that Walker Buehler, Joe Kelly, Dustin May and Justin Turner are healthy enough to participate and that no other injuries occur. I know we can't assume that with any great confidence, but that's why I'm calling this a "first look," as opposed to commissioning a statue of the my roster to place next to Jackie Robinson at the ballpark.

Also for the sake of exercise, and because so many guys play multiple positions, I'm using the classification of infielders and outfielders laid out by the club at Dodgers.com.

The 28-man roster for this year only allows Los Angeles to try something unusual, and I have a feeling that they will do just that. It could be a third catcher in Keibert Ruiz, who allow skipper Dave Roberts to pinch hit for Austin Barnes earlier and more often than he might otherwise, if he's in the game at all, which I expect him to be. Barnes will likely be behind the plate in Clayton Kershaw's starts, 2-29 (.069) in his last two postseasons with 14 strikeouts be damned.

The addition of a burner in Terrance Gore is a possibility too. Yes, Gore was designated, cleared waivers and reported to L.A.'s alternate site at USC in July, but he's there for a reason. Good reason, and club has two spots open on the 40-man roster, so it's easily achievable. In another day we'd have called this type of player a "speed merchant," but it's probably best that we don't go there today.

Lastly, since it's my job to go out on a limb, I will do so in forecasting the starting rotation. But I'll tell you in advance that it easily go another way.

Starting pitchers (4): Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May and Julio Urias.

Relievers (10): Pedro Baez, Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro, Tony Gonsolin, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Jake McGee and Blake Treinen.

Comment: Sure, you can flip-flop Urias and Gonsolin, and while I didn't exactly flip a coin, admittedly it's a guess. Again, this is a "first look." There will be a second.

And yes, the Dodgers could add either Adam Kolarek or Alex Wood and go with 15 pitchers. Please note that 12 Dodgers appeared in the 2019 National League Division Series. Please also note that in the last nine postseason series going back to the 2016 NLDS, L.A. has employed 12 pitchers nine times, 11 pitchers twice and nine pitchers once. That's pitchers used, as opposed to roster spots, but it's something to be considered in a club's decision to go with 14 or 15 this year. Any club's.

Catchers (2): Austin Barnes and Will Smith.

Infielders (6): Gavin Lux, Kiké Hernandez, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

Comment: If Gavin Lux continues to struggle -- and I'd argue that he's had all of one good game in 2020 -- something less than his current .171/.261/.366 with questionable defensive work wouldn't be particularly difficult to pass up. And if so, that allows for the possibility of the switch-hitting Ruiz being included. Andrew Friedman thrives on surprise, remember, and if you think there is a ton of scouting on the young catcher, I suggest you think again. I would absolutely love to see this happen.

Outfielders (6): Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Terrance Gore, Joc Pederson, AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor.

Comment: Gore has had all of two at bats (both strikeouts) while appearing in nine postseason games in seven series. Why do you think that is? Because he makes an impact on the bases, with five steals in six postseason attempts while scoring three times. While it might be a tough call to have Gore take a job from a worthy Dodger with a chance at a ring on a 25-man roster, with 28 it really isn't. And I'm quite confident there will be enough karats to go around after 32 years. Let's just hope he doesn't get picked off.

And remember, glove conquers all.

