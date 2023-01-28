Former Dodger and KC World Series Champ Signs With Texas Rangers

In an effort to keep up with all things Dodgers, we have to talk about the latest with one-time Dodger that just never panned out, left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy. The former Royal and 2015 World Series champ continues his long attempt at a comeback by inking a deal with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers announced the minor league signing on Friday. The veteran will receive an invite to spring training.

Duffy was a deadline acquisition by the Dodgers back in 2021 but never appeared in a game with the club. He was dealing with a forearm injury when the Dodgers sent a player to be named later in July 2021. The hope at the time was that he could return for a postseason run but he never got healthy enough to get back on the mound.

Following that season, he re-signed with the Dodgers and underwent elbow surgery. After another long and arduous attempt at a comeback, he came up short, on a big league return. He did, however, appear in 7 total minor league games for LA, allowing 3 earned runs over 3.2 innings pitched.

Now with the Rangers, he joins old teammate Corey Seager on a club trying to make waves in the AL West. Over parts of 11 MLB seasons, Duffy owns a 68-68 record with a 3.95 ERA.