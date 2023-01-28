Former Dodger and KC World Series Champ Signs With Texas Rangers

Skip to main content
He spent nearly two seasons in the Dodgers organization.

Los Angeles Dodgers
In an effort to keep up with all things Dodgers, we have to talk about the latest with one-time Dodger that just never panned out, left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy. The former Royal and 2015 World Series champ continues his long attempt at a comeback by inking a deal with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers announced the minor league signing on Friday. The veteran will receive an invite to spring training.

Duffy was a deadline acquisition by the Dodgers back in 2021 but never appeared in a game with the club. He was dealing with a forearm injury when the Dodgers sent a player to be named later in July 2021. The hope at the time was that he could return for a postseason run but he never got healthy enough to get back on the mound.

Following that season, he re-signed with the Dodgers and underwent elbow surgery. After another long and arduous attempt at a comeback, he came up short, on a big league return. He did, however, appear in 7 total minor league games for LA, allowing 3 earned runs over 3.2 innings pitched.

Now with the Rangers, he joins old teammate Corey Seager on a club trying to make waves in the AL West. Over parts of 11 MLB seasons, Duffy owns a 68-68 record with a 3.95 ERA.