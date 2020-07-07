Former Dodger Hung-Chih Kuo Honored at Taiwan's 'America Day' Game

As America celebrated its 244th birthday this past Saturday, the state of the current union left much to be desired, and patriotism as a whole was certainly lower than usual. While the American "brand" has certainly been stronger in recent years, our Independence Day is still a cause for celebration, both here and around the world.

Municipal Baseball Stadium in Tainan, Taiwan hosted an "America Day" game, in which the CTBC Brothers beat the Lions 7-2, in front of a packed house of about 6,000 fans. Not only is Taiwan safely playing professional baseball right now, but they are now doing so in front of fans. The AIT (American Institute In Taiwan) put the July 4 event together, matching up two CPBL (Chinese Professional Baseball League) teams. The CPBL was the world's first professional baseball league to begin play in 2020.

America Day honored two former major league pitchers who hail from Taiwan: Chien-Ming Wang, who led the American League in wins with the New York Yankees in 2006, threw out the first ball. Standing in the batter's box for that ceremonial first pitch was former L.A. Dodger Hung-Chih Kuo, the first Taiwanese player in MLB history to hit a home run.

On June 12, 2007, Kuo hit his first home run to complete a Dodgers back-to-back-to-back homer binge which came off just three pitches, served up by the New York Mets' John Maine. Kuo flipped his bat after the blast, impressing Vin Scully and making one publication's top ten bat flips ever list.

Kuo went 13-17 with a 1.214 WHIP, 3.73 ERA and 5.1 WAR during his career with the Dodgers. A 2008 MLB.com fan poll named him Setup Man of the Year, and he also earned a 2010 All-Star honor.

"Kuo as a baseball player is a great example of the Phoenix that would always rise from ashes, said Richard Wang, WBSC Asia Correspondent and CPBL English Broadcaster.

"Having went through eight surgeries (two Tommy John, as part of his five left elbow surgeries, and three more on his left shoulder) simply to keep his playing career going, Kuo’s story is a perfect example of resolve and resilience to the many kids who have baseball dreams."

As for America Day, Wang said prior to the event that the game would serve as "a great platform for Taiwanese baseball fans to not only understand, but to completely enjoy the baseball culture of the U.S.A."

He added that the AIT "hit a home run in bringing America Day to baseball fans here in Taiwan!"

Wang was completely correct. America Day gave Taiwanese fans a chance to experience many red, white and blue baseball traditions, including the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner."

