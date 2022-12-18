Former Dodger Hurler is Looking to Make a Comeback and is Working with Kershaw

As the winter progresses and the start of the 2023 baseball season draws closer and closer, players from across the league are still putting in the work, even from their hometowns.

After the season ended back in October, Clayton Kershaw took off to Texas to be with his family while continuing to get in some pitching practice.

But in classic Kershaw fashion, he's also taken the time to help out an old buddy of his too, Brett Anderson.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shares about the recent reunion of Kershaw and Anderson for some offseason training.

"And finally, left-hander Brett Anderson is seeking to make a comeback and working out with former Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw in Texas, as he has done in the past."

Anderson played with Kershaw and the Dodgers for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. In the 2015 season, he posted a 3.69 ERA and a 10-9 record followed by an 11.91 ERA the next season in LA.

Since then, he's hopped around 5 different teams before landing with the Brewers for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. After putting together back-to-back 4.22 ERAs, he became a free agent but did not play during the 2022 season.

From the looks of it, Anderson's hoping to break back into the major league scene and make a comeback during the 2023 season.

He'll turn 35 in February but he has 13 years of MLB experience under him. He posted a 3.89 ERA and 13-9 record with Oakland in 2019 which shows promise and a career ERA of 4.07. His overall record stands at 67-74 with 1140 innings under his belt.

Hopefully, Kershaw can work a little magic with Anderson and possibly revive him for another chance of playing at the major league level. Good luck Brett!