Former Dodger Manager Nearing Agreement to Join Toronto as Bench Coach

Former Dodger manager Don Mattingly is on the verge of getting another job. Mattingly, who spent eight years with the Dodgers from 2008-2015 — five as the manager — just finished a seven-year contract as the manager of the Marlins. It was announced in September that he would not be back with the team next season, and it was unclear what the 61-year-old would do.

However, on a podcast with the New York Post's Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, he provided a little clarity.

Despite reported interest from the Yankees to be a coach — the team he spent his entire 14-year playing career with — Mattingly is heading to Toronto to become the bench coach of the Blue Jays. He'll join a staff led by John Schneider, who was named the interim coach after the team fired Charlie Montoyo in July.

In his Dodger career, Mattingly went 446-363, and became the first manager in franchise history to reach the postseason in three straight seasons.

The Blue Jays come to Dodger Stadium July 24-26, so that should be a nice reunion for Mattingly.