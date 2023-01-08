The three-year Dodger and 2020 World Series champion has found himself a new home for the 2023 season.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Pasan, outfielder AJ Pollock has signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Pollock is coming off a down year with the Chicago White Sox slashing .245/.292/.389 with a .681 OPS, which is his lowest in his 11-year career. In 138 games, AJ only managed to hit 14 home runs and 56 RBIs but had 98 strikeouts which were his most since 2018 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old was traded to the White Sox last spring from the Dodgers in exchange for closer Craig Kimbrel, and we all know how that trade turned out.

That trade didn’t work out for either team, and neither of those guys returned to where they spent their 2022 season.

The one-time All-Star will join up-and-coming star Julio Rodriguez and Teoscar Hernandez, who Seattle signed from the Toronto Blue Jays to become their new everyday right fielder.

As Pasan mentioned, Pollock is notorious for punishing left-handed pitchers, and with Jarred Kelenic and Taylor Trammell, who bat and throw left, the Mariners will look to platoon those two for Pollock.

Once a Dodger, always a Dodger. We wish Pollock the best in Seattle; see ya in September.

