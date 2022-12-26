Former Dodger Posts Christmas Surprise on Social Media

Edwin Rios shares a sweet Christmas post of not only him and his wife but a new addition to the family!

Many Dodgers shared family photos of their personal Christmas celebrations including Yency Almonte and Dustin May. But one post that drew a lot of attention from Dodgers fans was from former Dodger, Edwin Rios.

The former LA infielder surprises fans with a reveal of the latest addition to the Rios family: a sweet baby girl.

Well, maybe not a baby anymore as she's probably at least 6 months old by now but we don't know for sure as Rios hasn't shared news about their growing family.

But we get it and we don't judge you for it, Rios. Some professional athletes enjoy sharing news and pictures in regards to their families while others like to keep their off-the-field life more private and personal.

One thing we do know for sure is that she sure is cute and the Rios family celebrated Christmas in style.

It's already weird calling him a "former" Dodger but Edwin Rios also hasn't signed to a new team just yet. He still remains a free agent on the market after spending the entirety of his major league career with the Dodgers.

Across his past four seasons in LA, Rios has posted a career AVG of .219 including 20 homers and 43 RBI. In his most recent season and last before he became a free agent, he posted a .244 AVG with 7 homers and 17 RBI.

Rios still has time to sign with a team and it makes more sense now why he might be taking his decision into much more careful consideration before he up and moves his family somewhere.

Wherever he lands, we wish the infielder the best, and congratulations to him and his wife on their sweet baby girl!