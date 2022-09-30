Former Dodger Yasiel Puig Loves Baseball as Much as Clayton Kershaw

I'm sure by now you've seen the video of Clayton Kershaw getting a little frisky with a baseball. Baseball games can be long and lonely — you can't blame Kershaw for sharing a little PDA with a ball he's spent so much of his life with.

But the video must have reached international waters, as Yasiel Puig, who's currently in Korea with the Kiwoom Heroes, took note of Kershaw's bond with the baseball.

Puig was not someone who was shy in letting his emotions show on a baseball diamond. He also wasn't shy in showing affection, especially with his own mouth.

It wasn't that long ago Puig was licking his bat. It appeared to be for good luck, but maybe he too wanted to just show it some affection.

Whatever the case, when Puig says he understands where Kershaw is coming from, he means it.