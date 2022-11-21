Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan

Fans of the Dodgers will remember Sheldon Neuse, who spent the 2021 season shuttling between Los Angeles and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Perhaps the most lasting memory will be Neuse's lack of a stretch towards shortstop Chris Taylor on what should have been a game-ending fielder's choice to beat the Giants. Neuse caught the ball at his chest, allowing Jason Vosler to beat the throw and extend the game, which the Giants eventually won.

The Dodgers designated Neuse for assignment after the 2021 season, and he was claimed by the A's, the team L.A. originally acquired him from. He started out well for Oakland in 2022, posting an .853 OPS through the first month of the season. But he hit .169 with a .445 OPS from May 4 to the end of the season, finishing with an OPS+ of just 65 in 293 plate appearances.

And now, according to MLB Trade Rumors, Neuse will be taking his talents to an entirely new continent.

The Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon Professional League are close to signing former MLB players Jeremy Beasley and Sheldon Neuse, as well as former big league prospects Brian Keller and Johan Mieses, according to Yahoo Japan.

Neuse, who turns 28 next month, was non-tendered by the A's last week. He's posted an .824 OPS in 1,559 Triple-A plate appearances but never translated that to any sort of sustained success in the big leagues. The NPB could be an ideal place for Neuse to thrive and either build out a career or rebuild his value for an MLB team in the future.