Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Lots of players have made moves this offseason so far including former Dodgers outfielder, Billy McKinney

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto.

Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.

5 days after his resignation, he was then traded to Los Angeles for Carlos Rincon. During his 82 at-bats with the Dodgers, he got 12 hits and stuck out 24 times posting an AVG of .146 during his short stint in LA.

After being DFA'd yet again, he was traded to the Rangers where he then elected free agency. The Athletics took a shot on him and signed the free agent to a minor league contract for the 2022 season.

However, his time in Oakland was the worst season of his career as he posted a .096 AVG while only appearing in 23 games.

After electing free agency again this offseason, according to the MiLB transactions page, the Yankees supposedly signed the outfielder to a minor league contract with the organization's Triple-A team.

McKinney has been quite the journeyman as this isn't his first time with the Scranton/ Wilkes- Barre RailRiders.

He was initially acquired as part of the four-play package sent by the Cubs to the Yankees for Aroldis Chapman prior to the 2016 trade deadline. New York then moved McKinney as part of another deadline deal almost exactly two years later, as McKinney and Brandon Drury were traded to the Blue Jays in 2018 for J.A. Happ.

An almost complete full-circle moment for McKinney and hopefully he can find himself some more success this time around than he did back in 2018.