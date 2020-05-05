InsideTheDodgers
Gambling: Odds for Korean Baseball Organization Televised Live on ESPN

Howard Cole

The following is quoted from Betting.ag/Cool PR

American baseball fans won't see their beloved MLB in action for at least another month, but those looking for any hardball semblance will start seeing live action this week.

ESPN has announced a deal to broadcast six KBO League games each week as the South Korean's baseball season gets underway tomorrow. And of course, where there is live sports there will be odds to bet on.

According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, the Doosan Bears are favored to win the KBO League. The Kiwoon Heroes and SK Wyverns are second and third on the odds board, respectively.

Doosan Bears +350

Kiwoom Heroes +450

SK Wyverns +450

NC Dinos +600

KIA Tigers +750

LG Twins +750

Samsung Lions +1000

Lotte Giants +2000

Hanwha Eagles +2000

KT Wiz +2200

KBO Championship odds:

KBO teams are limited to three foreign-born players on their rosters, but there are plenty of former MLB players in the league including Dan Straily, Adrian Sampson, Tyler Wilson, Mike Wright, Preston Tucker and Aaron Altherr. 

Here are the odds for Opening Day:

NC Dinos -130

Samsung Lions +110

Over/Under 8

Kiwoom Heroes -125

KIA Tigers +105

Over/Under 7.5

Lotte Giants +115

KT Wiz Suwon -135

Over/Under 9

Doosan Bears -145

LG Twins +125

Over/Under 8.5

Hanwha Eagles +120

SK Wyverns -140

Over/Under 8.5

May 4: This Day in Dodgers History

2018: A combined no-hitter for Walker Buehler, who goes six, with an inning each from Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore, as the Dodgers beat the Padres at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey, 6-0.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Records You Know About and Some You Don't

No peaking now, because I’m going to tell you in a sec, but I bet you don’t know who is the Dodgers' all-time leader in on base percentage. And no, it’s not some guy who walked once and was never heard from again.

Howard Cole

by

Blue Hawk

Stealing Home - Santa Anna and Chicle Gum

Did Santa Anna have a major influence on the invention of chicle gum?

Tom Wilson

Gambling: Joey Gallo and Blake Snell Favored for MLB The Show Postseason

After a 29-game regular season, the "MLB The Show Players League" has eight competitors left for the postseason, which will start Friday on ESPN2 and FS1.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Leo Crawford

There are a handful of prospects who I keep my eye on each year, players who jump out at me as increasingly compelling as the minor league season progresses. Crawford was one of those guys in 2019.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Michael Busch

Michael Busch isn’t known for his speed nor his defense, but his power is something to watch. He is listed as the Dodgers ninth best prospect by Baseball America and the sixth best second base prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

Jake Reiner

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Host 11,000 Fans in Inaugural Zoom Party

The Dodgers also announced plans for a second Zoom Party to be held on Monday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.

Howard Cole

Ex-Dodgers to Appear in Real Live Baseball Games...in South Korea

What's the old saying, "old Dodgers never die, they just get traded away." Something like that. The point is, ex-Dodgers pop up from time to time, and when they do - especially with no actual Major League Baseball action to report on - we like to bring the info to your attention.

Howard Cole

by

DougM56

This Day in Dodgers History

On this day, April 27, 2020, absolutely nothing happened. No runs, no drips, no errors, no wins, no losses, no no-pitch intentional walks and no crotch grabbing by Gerardo Parra, who is no longer a major leaguer. A few things happened in the other 136 April 27ths in franchise's history, however, and here are ones which struck me as I perused box scores. Details within.

Howard Cole

by

bentguy1

Video: The Myth of Abner Doubleday

SI's Tom Wilson and Eric Nusbaum, author of "author of "Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between," discuss the myth that Abner Doubleday invented baseball.

Howard Cole