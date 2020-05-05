Gambling: Odds for Korean Baseball Organization Televised Live on ESPN

The following is quoted from Betting.ag/Cool PR

American baseball fans won't see their beloved MLB in action for at least another month, but those looking for any hardball semblance will start seeing live action this week.

ESPN has announced a deal to broadcast six KBO League games each week as the South Korean's baseball season gets underway tomorrow. And of course, where there is live sports there will be odds to bet on.

According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, the Doosan Bears are favored to win the KBO League. The Kiwoon Heroes and SK Wyverns are second and third on the odds board, respectively.

Doosan Bears +350

Kiwoom Heroes +450

SK Wyverns +450

NC Dinos +600

KIA Tigers +750

LG Twins +750

Samsung Lions +1000

Lotte Giants +2000

Hanwha Eagles +2000

KT Wiz +2200

KBO teams are limited to three foreign-born players on their rosters, but there are plenty of former MLB players in the league including Dan Straily, Adrian Sampson, Tyler Wilson, Mike Wright, Preston Tucker and Aaron Altherr.

Here are the odds for Opening Day:

NC Dinos -130

Samsung Lions +110

Over/Under 8

Kiwoom Heroes -125

KIA Tigers +105

Over/Under 7.5

Lotte Giants +115

KT Wiz Suwon -135

Over/Under 9

Doosan Bears -145

LG Twins +125

Over/Under 8.5

Hanwha Eagles +120

SK Wyverns -140

Over/Under 8.5