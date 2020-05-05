Gambling: Odds for Korean Baseball Organization Televised Live on ESPN
Howard Cole
The following is quoted from Betting.ag/Cool PR
American baseball fans won't see their beloved MLB in action for at least another month, but those looking for any hardball semblance will start seeing live action this week.
ESPN has announced a deal to broadcast six KBO League games each week as the South Korean's baseball season gets underway tomorrow. And of course, where there is live sports there will be odds to bet on.
According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, the Doosan Bears are favored to win the KBO League. The Kiwoon Heroes and SK Wyverns are second and third on the odds board, respectively.
Doosan Bears +350
Kiwoom Heroes +450
SK Wyverns +450
NC Dinos +600
KIA Tigers +750
LG Twins +750
Samsung Lions +1000
Lotte Giants +2000
Hanwha Eagles +2000
KT Wiz +2200
KBO teams are limited to three foreign-born players on their rosters, but there are plenty of former MLB players in the league including Dan Straily, Adrian Sampson, Tyler Wilson, Mike Wright, Preston Tucker and Aaron Altherr.
Here are the odds for Opening Day:
NC Dinos -130
Samsung Lions +110
Over/Under 8
Kiwoom Heroes -125
KIA Tigers +105
Over/Under 7.5
Lotte Giants +115
KT Wiz Suwon -135
Over/Under 9
Doosan Bears -145
LG Twins +125
Over/Under 8.5
Hanwha Eagles +120
SK Wyverns -140
Over/Under 8.5