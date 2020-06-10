Gambling: Odds for Saves and Strikeouts Leaders Just Out
Howard Cole
While we don't know if there is going to be a baseball season in 2020, we do know who the oddsmakers think will league the American and National Leagues in saves and strikeouts if there is.
Or at least in this case, we know who online bookmaker, SportsBetting.ag (@sportsbettingAG), thinks will be the leaders. The odds, out today, are posted below. The link to proper page on the company's website can be found here.
American League Saves:
Aroldis Chapman (NYY) +375
Roberto Osuna (HOU) +400
Taylor Rogers (MIN) +500
Brad Hand (CLE) +600
Liam Hendriks (OAK) +700
Alex Colome (CWS) +750
Brandon Workman (BOS) +800
Ken Giles (TOR) +1000
Hansel Robles (LAA) +1200
Ian Kennedy (KC) +1200
Jose Leclerc (TEX) +1500
Nick Anderson (TB) +1600
Joe Jimenez (DET) +2000
Mychal Givens (BAL) +3000
Yoshihisa Hirano (SEA) +3300
Matt Magill (SEA) +3500
Hunter Harvey (BAL) +4000
Diego Castillo (TB) +5000
Jose Alvarado (TB) +5000
Sergio Romo (MIN) +6000
National League Saves
Kenley Jansen (LAD) +400
Craig Kimbrel (CHC) +500
Kirby Yates (SD) +500
Josh Hader (MIL) +600
Edwin Diaz (NYM) +750
Archie Bradley (ARI) +900
Raisel Iglesias (CIN) +1000
Hector Neris (PHI) +1200
Sean Doolittle (WSH) +1400
Giovanny Gallegos (STL) +1600
Keone Kela (PIT) +1600
Marc Melancon (ATL) +2000
Wade Davis (COL) +2000
Brandon Kintzler (MIA) +2500
Will Smith (ATL) +2500
Felipe Vazquez (PIT) +3300
Tony Watson (SF) +3300
Daniel Hudson (WSH) +3500
Shaun Anderson (SF) +3500
Carlos Martinez (STL) +4000
Jordan Hicks (STL) +4000
Scott Oberg (COL) +4000
Andrew Miller (STL) +5000
David Robertson (PHI) +5000
Dellin Betances (NYM) +5000
Kyle Crick (PIT) +5000
Ryne Stanek (MIA) +5000
Michael Lorenzen (CIN) +6000
Corey Knebel (MIL) +6600
Blake Treinen (LAD) +7500
American League Strikeouts
Gerrit Cole (NYY) +125
Justin Verlander (HOU) +350
Shane Bieber (CLE) +600
Lucas Giolito (CWS) +900
Charlie Morton (TB) +1200
Mike Clevinger (CLE) +1500
Blake Snell (TB) +2000
Tyler Glasnow (TB) +2000
Lance Lynn (TEX) +2500
Eduardo Rodriquez (BOS) +3000
Matthew Boyd (DET) +3000
Corey Kluber (TEX) +3300
Jose Berrios (MIN) +3300
Dylan Bundy (LAA) +4000
Zack Greinke (HOU) +4000
Andrew Heaney (LAA) +5000
Carlos Carrasco (CLE) +5000
James Paxton (NYY) +5000
Mike Minor (TEX) +5000
Jake Odorizzi (MIN) +6000
Kenta Maeda (MIN) +6000
Masahiro Tanaka (NYY) +6600
Jakob Junis (KC) +7500
National League Strikeouts
Max Scherzer (WSH) +275
Jacob deGrom (NYM) +500
Trevor Bauer (CIN) +700
Stephen Strasburg (WSH) +800
Jack Flaherty (STL) +900
Aaron Nola (PHI) +1000
Patrick Corbin (WSH) +1200
Walker Buehler (LAD) +1400
Luis Castillo (CIN) +1500
Robbie Ray (ARI) +1500
Clayton Kershaw (LAD) +3000
German Marquez (COL) +3300
Sonny Gray (CIN) +3500
Zack Wheeler (PHI) +3500
Brandon Woodruff (MIL) +4000
Chris Archer (PIT) +4000
Caleb Smith (MIA) +5000
Jon Gray (COL) +5000
Madison Bumgarner (ARI) +5000
Max Fried (ATL) +5000
Chris Paddack (SD) +6000
David Price (LAD) +6000
Dinelson Lamet (SD) +6000
Joe Musgrove (PIT) +7500
Joey Lucchesi (SD) +7500
Zac Gallen (ARI) +7500