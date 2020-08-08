InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Friday marks the first of a three versus the Giants at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video: Dave Roberts, August 7, 2020 pregame, courtesy of SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter

Comments (42)
No. 1-26
Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Here’s Rios.

Octim1
Octim1

If we lose tonight, we can point to that first inning lost opportunity....

Octim1
Octim1

Fun listening to Orel talk pitching! Pitch from the stretch if it leads to more strikes.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Imagine if the Giants had Pence bat after Tromp.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

EGBOK

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Julio, peace man

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Gonna be another five inning start for Urias.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

One more out

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Awful. Just really bad, Dodgers.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Car.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Lose the new stance, Cody.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Mookie looks happy and relaxed.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

I’m sorry, but Betts is just too good.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Mookie doubles

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

I’d still prefer Betts leading off everyday, but Joc makes sense too. Unlike Muncy

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Roy knows how the Mets got their colors, doesn’t he?

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Russell

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Neck gaiter for Solono

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Most improved, impressive.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

If that counts

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

I have confidence.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Mike!

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

You have confidence in Urias, Howard?

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Lame.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

The Howard is in the house.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Chadwick Tromp?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's come-from-behind 5-2 win include Dustin May's six-scoreless-inning performance, shutout seventh, eighth and ninth innings by Pedro Baez, Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen, respectively, and A.J. Pollock delivering a clutch two-run double and a solo home run to pace the visitors.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email Howard (email address within) if you get stuck.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Monday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Sunday's 3-0 Dodgers win include a six-shutout-inning season debut for Clayton Kershaw, continued excellence from relievers Pedro Baez, Scott Alexander and Kenley Jansen (although Jansen allowed a 400-foot out to end the game) and home runs by Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Saturday at 5:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a a glorious Puig-like Mookie Betts throw from the right field corner to peg Ketel Marte at third base (video within), Dodgers home runs by Betts and Corey Seager and a solid four-inning, one-hit, no-run start by Tony Gonsolin (who was sent down for Mitch White this morning).

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Really Need to Bring in a New Catcher

Barnes' statistics? You sure you want to see this? The numbers are horrifying, so please safeguard the children.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's game include 5 1/3 scoreless innings from the Dodgers' bullpen, a five-run, single-and-walk-em-to-death L.A. fifth and a Joe Kelly-inspired brouhaha. And inspiration for the visitors and their fans all the way around. We'll see what, if anything, comes of it tonight.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Edwin Rios makes his first start of the year, batting eighth at first base.

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers Progress Report Two Weeks In

All things considered, Los Angeles is as good as advertised. A solid A grade. Dave Roberts, weird lineups and all, gets credit, as does the front office for putting this particular group in place. The Dodgers will probably win the NL West and will definitely be in the postseason. And then we'll just see about October, which is always the case.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Giants at Dodgers Series Preview

The Dodgers’ only misstep thus far this season—which is more than 20 percent completed, making today roughly equivalent to the second week of May in a normal season—was their season-opening four-game split with the Giants at Dodger Stadium.

Cliff Corcoran