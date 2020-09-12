SI.com
'Good News' on Dodgers' Dustin May Foot Injury

Howard Cole

It looks like the Dodgers dodged a bullet with Dustin May. The right-hander, who was struck on the left foot with a line drive in the first inning at Arizona Thursday night, has "no fracture." No broken foot.

In his pregame press conference prior to today's game between the Dodgers and the Astros and Chavez Ravine, manager Dave Roberts used phrases like "good news," "best case scenario" and "contusion." Clearly, he was pleased.

Since Tony Gonsolin, who was scheduled to start tonight, pitched five of the seven innings in relief of May Thursday, Julio Urias has been moved up and will start versus Houston's Framber Valdez today at 5:07 p.m. The Dodgers will fill Urias'  scheduled spot tomorrow with a bullpen game. Gonsolin will start Tuesday in May's regular slot at San Diego.

So breathe a sigh of relief, Los Angeles. It's good news.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Gillyking
Gillyking

Wouldn't hurt for Julio to log in a strong 6-7 tonight for a change. Regardless that Bully game on Sunday is going to take a heavy toll on the staff. . I was hoping they'd call up Gray for today or Sunday.

