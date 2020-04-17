InsideTheDodgers
Here’s What’s Missing From MLB Plans to Play 2020 Season

Howard Cole

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes to the world, I am feeling pessimistic about the prospects for a 2020 baseball season. Up until today, I’ve maintained that the powers that be would find a way, that baseball in empty stadiums is infinitely better than no baseball at all, and that all will be right with the world, eventually.

Perhaps my mournful feeling will pass. But this is where I am today, and I’ll tell you why.

Because, for one very important reason, while I’m still confident that all will eventually be right with the world, I’m beginning to think that in order for that to happen, and happen sooner rather than later, that the 2020 baseball season, among other things, will have to be sacrificed. And you know how I feel the sacrifice.

I get why baseball industry people have floated plans to move forward with some sort of season. Eighty-one games, 100 games, whatever. I totally get it. I understand that with these plans for the most part we’re just spitballin’. And I understand why players such as Clayton Kershaw would balk at a plan that calls for the separating of families for even as much as a week, let alone months at a time. Bubble ball, essentially.

But what are you gonna do? There are competing interests, who have difficulty aligning under the best of circumstances. And these aren’t those.

A plan to play the entire season in Arizona is gaining traction. Several models have been presented, some of them thoughtful, all of them accompanied by reasonable objections. Everyone in a big hotel, everyone and everyone around them tested repeatedly, empty stadiums, 30-man rosters, a universal DH, no universal DH. It’s all in there.

What isn’t in there - anywhere - is this: a plan to incorporate the minor leagues into the equation. Because unless you’re going to outlaw promotions, demotions, suspensions, injuries and contagious diseases, you’re going to need the minor leagues. Fifty-man rosters, suggested someplace, is ridiculous, and even with that extreme example teams would be limited in personnel maneuverability. I can hear Andrew Friedman scream from the West Valley, and I'm half deaf. 

Clubs can’t be asked to choose 30, 40 or 50 guys to participate in advance. Rosters need to be adjusted organically as a campaign unfolds, and based on what is occurring at the lower levels.

Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball were at odds pre-coronavirus. In a perfect world the issues separating those organizations would be tabled for the greater good. No small thing, but let’s say that happens. Then you’re either going to need a 2020 plan to involve 160 minor league clubs and some 4000 players (not including the rookie level Arizona, Gulf Coast and Dominican Summer leagues) and all that will be required to guarantee the safety of those additional men and everyone around them. Or you’re going to have to cut minor league baseball in half. Or into quarters. Or eighths. And I don’t think there’s an app for that.

So you see my problem. For the moment. But like I said, maybe it’ll pass.

If I’m in charge - and believe me, you don’t want that - I suggest the following: Whatever date you have in mind for the start of the season, add a month. Forget May. Don’t count on June. Hope for July. Be satisfied with August. Plan for for the regular season and postseason schedules to be played in empty stadiums in Arizona, with contingency plans to employ ballparks elsewhere and the possibility of fans present. Answer the minor league question above. Hope and pray for social distancing to work. Everywhere. 

Continue to rag on the Astros like there’s no tomorrow. Because there will be a tomorrow. And even if there isn’t, givin' em hell is a worthy pastime. And we need a pastime - a national pastime - until we have the one we love back.

Have a plan to keep the Dodgers out of that pool.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the Internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

