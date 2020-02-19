Video: Interview with Dodgers Assistant Pitching Coach, Connor McGuiness

It is not only players that develop in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization; coaches are molded as well. For example, the Dodgers new Assistant Pitching Coach, Connor McGuiness. He has been recently promoted to this position after three seasons in the farm system helping to develop the young arms of the future for the big league club.

McGuiness did such a fine job that he himself has earned his spot on the Dodgers’ roster of coaches along side Pitching Coach Mark Prior. McGuiness spent the last two seasons in High-A at Rancho Cucamonga, and in 2017 he was teaching his craft at Low-A with the Great Lakes Loons.

In that time the mild-mannered McGuiness had worked with such high profile names as Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Caleb Ferguson and Walker Buehler, just to name a few.

C-Mac, as he is sometimes referred to by his peers and players alike, helped to orchestrate a fantastic pitching staff in 2018. In that season, the Quakes of Rancho Cucamonga were crowned as the California League Champions and did so in convincing fashion. In that magical season, McGuiness did an amazing job with his staff. In fact, some would argue that he had two or three pitching staffs to develop in that season.

The Dodgers like to reward their minor league players with promotions when possible, and in this season the parent club continued to move players up at a rapid pace. This is why Coach McGuiness worked with so many talented young hurlers. It seemed as though every month or so, there was a new wave of pitchers to integrate into the new level.