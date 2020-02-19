InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Video: Interview with Dodgers Assistant Pitching Coach, Connor McGuiness

Steven Douglas

It is not only players that develop in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization; coaches are molded as well. For example, the Dodgers new Assistant Pitching Coach, Connor McGuiness. He has been recently promoted to this position after three seasons in the farm system helping to develop the young arms of the future for the big league club. 

McGuiness did such a fine job that he himself has earned his spot on the Dodgers’ roster of coaches along side Pitching Coach Mark Prior. McGuiness spent the last two seasons in High-A at Rancho Cucamonga, and in 2017 he was teaching his craft at Low-A with the Great Lakes Loons. 

In that time the mild-mannered McGuiness had worked with such high profile names as Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Caleb Ferguson and Walker Buehler, just to name a few.

C-Mac, as he is sometimes referred to by his peers and players alike, helped to orchestrate a fantastic pitching staff in 2018. In that season, the Quakes of Rancho Cucamonga were crowned as the California League Champions and did so in convincing fashion. In that magical season, McGuiness did an amazing job with his staff. In fact, some would argue that he had two or three pitching staffs to develop in that season. 

The Dodgers like to reward their minor league players with promotions when possible, and in this season the parent club continued to move players up at a rapid pace. This is why Coach McGuiness worked with so many talented young hurlers. It seemed as though every month or so, there was a new wave of pitchers to integrate into the new level.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers' Pitcher Ross Stripling, Tough Guy or Old Softie?

Love Ross Stripling. Gotta love the Strip. And what's not to love? He's always smiling, he does good work in the community and he's got a great Twitter feed. And he does everything the Dodgers ask of him.

Howard Cole

Gambling: Astros Hit-by-Pitch Odds

Oddsmakers predict what might happen on the "unwritten rules" side of baseball this season. The below prop bets come courtesy of SportsBetting.ag.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Carlos Correa, Astros Take Low Road in Fight with Dodgers

The Astros simply cannot seem to get out of their own way. The latest display of theater came from shortstop Carlos Correa.

Jake Reiner

by

K.D.F. 1974

A Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Ryan Pepiot

Our recent interview with one of the Dodgers top pitching prospects Ryan Pepiot. The right-handed pitcher is ready for Spring Training and the upcoming season.

Steven Douglas

Between Three Palms: You Betts Your Life

Best team in Dodgers history? It might be. Tom and Howard discuss.

Howard Cole

Video: New Dodgers Mookie Betts and David Price meet the press

Si's Michael Duarte has the behind-the-scenes videos.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Way Too Early Dodgers Opening Day Roster Prediction

There are backups at almost every spot on the team and backups for the backups in some cases. With thriving young players and veterans galore.

Howard Cole

Video: Dodger Stadium Pavilion Renovations

Here's a little look at the renovations currently underway at Dodger Stadium. Video by SI Inside the Dodgers' contributor Michael Duarte.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Baseball Will Survive Whatever Changes Rob Manfred Cooks Up

The designated hitter was once considered blasphemy. Still is in some parts. Two 12-team leagues with two divisions each seems quaint by today's standards. But we survived. Night games at Wrigley Field? "How dare you!"

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Prospect Braydon Fisher Set for Spring Training Following Tommy John Surgery

The 19-year-old right-hander is healthy and ready for a big 2020 season.

Steven Douglas