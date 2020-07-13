LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Tonight's intrasquad game begins at 6:10 p.m. PT, with Clayton Kershaw scheduled to start for home team.

Highlights from Saturday night's instrasquad game include home runs by Mookie Betts and Justin Turner and a glorious peg of Chris Taylor trying to take second base on a fly ball to left field by clubhouse attendant and new fan favorite Francisco Herrera, aka "Chico." More about Chico here.

Fan-participation game threads will be posted in this space daily for every contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including preseason and regular season contests. Postseason too, as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers: "John Hartung, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and Ned Colletti will call the action from the Access SportsNet Dodgers studio with Orel Hershiser contributing remotely. Alanna Rizzo will report live from Dodger Stadium.

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT & T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT & T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

