InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Tonight's intrasquad game begins at 6:10 p.m. PT, with Clayton Kershaw scheduled to start for home team.

Highlights from Saturday night's instrasquad game include home runs by Mookie Betts and Justin Turner and a glorious peg of Chris Taylor trying to take second base on a fly ball to left field by clubhouse attendant and new fan favorite Francisco Herrera, aka "Chico." More about Chico here.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Fan-participation game threads will be posted in this space daily for every contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including preseason and regular season contests. Postseason too, as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers: "John Hartung, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and Ned Colletti will call the action from the Access SportsNet Dodgers studio with Orel Hershiser contributing remotely. Alanna Rizzo will report live from Dodger Stadium.

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (20)
No. 1-20
Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Gavin!

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Fumble at first

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Ross! Nice guys win.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Sansa is in the house! House SI.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Nice pacing to these intrateam games. Reminds me of Little League a bit. Not skill level but pacing.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Better than the mid-day heat

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Game at dusk

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Zach!

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Pop fly

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Social distance and stay safe out there...

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Cody!

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Where is your movement coach? Alana let me know....

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Our bodies be well

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Who you training with Joc for flex?

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Awww. Friends.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Boom

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Strike 3

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Strike 2

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Clayton!

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Seager covers as much ground as a postage stamp.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread Begins Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

The club has made three viewing options available to fans: watch it in the on the tube at SportsNet LA (channel 68 on Spectrum), streamed via the Dodgers Twitter or the club's Facebook page.

Howard Cole

by

Sansastarkwins

LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Saturday at 1:10 p.m. PT

The highlight of Friday night's instrasquad game was a no-doubt-about-it home run by outfielder Anthony Garcia, just added to the Dodgers' 60-man player pool yesterday. More about him within.

Howard Cole

by

Sansastarkwins

LIVE: Second Game Thread of Spring Training 2.0 Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Game threads will be posted here as long as there are telecasts, including preseason and regular season contests. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Kenley Jansen Reports to Dodgers Camp After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Dodgers' closer told reporters via Zoom he believes that he contracted the disease from his son, that his wife and other children were also infected and that he is in good form now.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

MLB: Schedules and Open Camps Can't Overshadow Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Major League Baseball continued its precarious march toward the abbreviated 2020 season this week, but neither the unveiling of the abbreviated and unbalanced 2020 schedule on Monday nor a smattering of televised intrasquad games later in the week were able to divert attention away from what remains by far the biggest story of the pending season: the threat of COVID-19.

Cliff Corcoran

LIVE: First Game Thread of Spring Training 2.0 Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

With no teams traveling at the moment, tonight's contest is of the intra-squad variety. For lack of a better way to tab the thing, let's call this one Dodgers versus Los Angeles, live at 6:40 p.m. You can watch it in the usual manner at SportsNet LA (channel 68 on Spectrum), streamed via the Dodgers Twitter feed or the club's Facebook page.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

David Price's First Dodgers Start May Be Worth The Wait

Rather than sign with the Dodgers as a late-round pick in 2004, Price opted to attend Vanderbilt University, an excellent academic school with a strong baseball program located just 40 minutes from Price’s hometown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It was the right choice.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers Video: The Fallout From David Price's COVID-19 Opt-Out

One opt-out leads to the next. And with each COVID-19 infection, the easier it is for the next guy to take a pass on the 2020 season. Because in their minds, increasingly, it's just not worth the risk.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers: Initial Thoughts on David Price Opting out of 2020 Season

My initial reaction, independent of the obvious understanding in this uncertain time and my respect for the starter's decision, is that this is going to hurt. But how can you separate the Dodgers' news of the day from the reality of the situation that Price -- and all of us to the degree that the we must make these types of decisions -- made the right call? You can't really.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Interesting Prop Odds For Dodgers and at Least One Player on Each MLB Team

Want to bet that Cody Bellinger will hit over or under .295 in 2020? Or that he'll hit over or under 16.5 home runs, or notch over or under 38.5 RBIs. Well, you can, at BetOnline.com. Similar betting options exist for Dodgers Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Will Smith and Gavin Lux. But not Austin Barnes.

Howard Cole