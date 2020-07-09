LIVE: First Game Thread of Spring Training 2.0 Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Ladies and gentlemen, we have liftoff. An actual televised and streamed Spring Training 2.0 baseball game. In the summer.

With no teams traveling at the moment, tonight's contest is of the intra-squad variety. For lack of a better way to tab the thing, let's call this one Dodgers versus Los Angeles, live at 6:40 p.m. You can watch it in the usual manner at SportsNet LA (channel 68 on Spectrum), streamed via the Dodgers Twitter feed or the club's Facebook page.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

As we had planned to do during the regular season, where if all was well, we'd be at about mid-season by now, we'll hold these game threads (or chats, if you prefer) during every game on the schedule. All 60 of them. With yours truly as the discussion host. Let's call this one a dress rehearsal.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of the web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers: "John Hartung, Jerry Hairston, and Ned Colletti will call the action from the Access SportsNet Dodgers studio with Orel Hershiser contributing remotely. Alanna Rizzo will report live from Dodger Stadium.

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT & T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT & T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

