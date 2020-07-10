InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

LIVE: Second Game Thread of Spring Training 2.0 Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

The Dodgers had so much fun with their first go at a televised intrasquad game Wednesday night at Chavez Ravine -- the highlight of which was a booming Edwin Rios home run -- they're following up with a second one tonight at 6:40 p.m. 

With no opponents traveling because of COVID-19 as of yet, it's Los Angeles versus Los Angeles, and I don't mean the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (which is as much a prepositional phrase as it is a proper noun).

The club has made three viewing options available to fans: watch it in the on the tube at SportsNet LA (channel 68 on Spectrum), streamed via the Dodgers Twitter or the club's Facebook page.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Game threads will be posted here as long as there are telecasts, including preseason and regular season contests. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host. 

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of the web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers: "John Hartung, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and Ned Colletti will call the action from the Access SportsNet Dodgers studio with Orel Hershiser contributing remotely. Alanna Rizzo will report live from Dodger Stadium.

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
JC60
JC60

Joan's here.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Victor Gonzalez, everybody.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Well, Howard’s here.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE: First Game Thread of Spring Training 2.0 Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

With no teams traveling at the moment, tonight's contest is of the intra-squad variety. For lack of a better way to tab the thing, let's call this one Dodgers versus Los Angeles, live at 6:40 p.m. You can watch it in the usual manner at SportsNet LA (channel 68 on Spectrum), streamed via the Dodgers Twitter feed or the club's Facebook page.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

David Price's First Dodgers Start May Be Worth The Wait

Rather than sign with the Dodgers as a late-round pick in 2004, Price opted to attend Vanderbilt University, an excellent academic school with a strong baseball program located just 40 minutes from Price’s hometown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It was the right choice.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers Video: The Fallout From David Price's COVID-19 Opt-Out

One opt-out leads to the next. And with each COVID-19 infection, the easier it is for the next guy to take a pass on the 2020 season. Because in their minds, increasingly, it's just not worth the risk.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers: Initial Thoughts on David Price Opting out of 2020 Season

My initial reaction, independent of the obvious understanding in this uncertain time and my respect for the starter's decision, is that this is going to hurt. But how can you separate the Dodgers' news of the day from the reality of the situation that Price -- and all of us to the degree that the we must make these types of decisions -- made the right call? You can't really.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Interesting Prop Odds For Dodgers and at Least One Player on Each MLB Team

Want to bet that Cody Bellinger will hit over or under .295 in 2020? Or that he'll hit over or under 16.5 home runs, or notch over or under 38.5 RBIs. Well, you can, at BetOnline.com. Similar betting options exist for Dodgers Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Will Smith and Gavin Lux. But not Austin Barnes.

Howard Cole

Newhan: Reflections on Bo Belinsky, Author of the First No-Hitter at Dodger Stadium

Belinsky was a young writer’s dream, a self-described street-smart pool hustler from New Jersey, who would date some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, leave Angel management exasperated with his night life and attract an array of sycophants, including the famed radio and newspaper personality Walter Winchell, who couldn’t get enough of Bo, often becoming part of the Angels traveling media corps.

Ross Newhan

With Pressure Mounting, MLB Releases Statement on COVID-19 Testing Issues

I'm tempted to say "this isn't rocket science" but it kind of is. And management --i.e., laypeople -- is being asked to administer to 1800 players and a similar number of support personnel.

Howard Cole

by

VirgilHilts

Dodgers Announce 2020 60-Game Schedule

Los Angeles will kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, July 23 against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day presented by Bank of America in a nationally televised 7:08 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Gambling: Opening Day Lines for the Yankees vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Dodgers

Additionally, you can find current MVP, Cy Young and ROY odds, as well as home run, hits, wins, average, runs, saves, stolen bases and strikeouts leader odds.

Howard Cole

Former Dodger Hung-Chih Kuo Honored at Taiwan's 'America Day' Game

America Day honored two former major league pitchers who hail from Taiwan: Chien-Ming Wang, who led the American League in wins with the New York Yankees in 2006, threw out the first ball. Standing in the batter's box for that ceremonial first pitch was former L.A. Dodger Hung-Chih Kuo, the first Taiwanese player in MLB history to hit a home run.

Paul Banks