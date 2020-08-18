SI.com
Mariners' Kyle Seager, Dodgers' Corey Seager Meet the Media

Howard Cole

The Dodgers and Mariners begin a home and home set with a two-game series tonight at Chavez Ravine. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. Game thread here. Series preview here.

As is usually the case when the teams get together, some or all of the assembled media run a story about the brothers Seager; L.A.'s shortstop Corey and Seattle's Kyle. You know, what's it like to play against your brother, who do your parents root for, etc. And why not? It's a nice sideshow to a series that doesn't exactly excite the masses in search of a stirring interleague rivalry. 

While we're at it, the just-completed interleague Dodgers-Angels series isn't of great significance either, not as the rivalry it's been made out to be. It just isn't. And oh, by the way, Los Angeles -- and I mean actual Los Angeles, not Anaheim -- swept the team from the OC in the OC over the weekend to give them a season-high five-game winning streak. The LAD sports a 16-7 record and a two-game lead over second-place Colorado. The Angels celebrate no such thing.

Dodgers fans know this: there's no Dodgers-Angels rivalry. Not really. There's no Dodgers-DBacks rivalry and no Dodgers-Padres rivalry either. There is a Dodgers-Giants rivalry. Big time. There is a Dodgers-Yankees rivalry. Very big time, and we may see that one come Fall. The Dodgers have enough real rivalries. They don't need any others manufactured for special interest. The LAD are compelling just plain generally. 

In any event, I wanted to get that rivalry thing off my chest and I'm using this space to do it while I wait for the Ross Stripling-Justin Dunn matchup to begin. There's no rivalry between those two guys either, by way.

Enjoy the obligatory Seager brothers video, join me on the game thread tonight (or any night) and make your feelings known in the comments section of this and any Inside the Dodgers article and/or on Twitter/Facebook.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

No. 1-1
DougM56
DougM56

#preach 💯

