MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: Giants Villain Roasts Dodgers Fans

Dodger Stadium is no stranger to celebrities. On any given night, fans might see the likes of Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, or Rob Lowe taking in a Dodgers game. On Saturday night, the stars took the field in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Chavez Ravine.

World-famous music icons Bad Bunny, Quavo, and JoJo Siwa headlined the event, but there were plenty of high-profile stars on the field, including former MLB players.

Former Dodgers Shawn Green and Andre Ethier teamed up, with C.C. Sabathia and longtime Giants outfielder Hunter Pence serving as ringers for the other side.

In the first pitch of Pence's first at-bat, the four-time All-star and two-time World Champion was greeted with Ethier jokingly throwing behind him. Both players exchanged grins after the humorous moment, but Pence got the last laugh.

Pence would end up blasting a home run over the pulled in outfield fence in left field. As the cameras showed him rounding the bases, the outfielder was seen undoing the buttons of his jerseys.

As he rounded third and headed home, Pence emphatically unpeeled the jersey to show off a black undershirt with a massive "SF" on the chest in Giants orange.

The Dodgers fans in attendance responded with a deluge of boos at the sight of seeing a Giants logo. Pence was far from shy about displaying the logo, and Dodgers fans were none-too-happy.

Even in a meaningless exhibition game at Dodgers Stadium, LA fans never, ever want to see a Giants player trolling the hometown fans.