MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers Mookie Betts Hosting Ticket Giveaway Contest

It's no surprise that tickets for tomorrow's MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium cost a pretty penny. As of last week, ticket prices for the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game were on track to be the most expensive in baseball history.

However, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is providing an opportunity for one lucky fan, and a guest, to win a pair of tickets to the All-Star Game through his charity, Acts Inspired by Mookie.

A $10 donation to Acts Inspired by Mookie enters fans into a contest to win a pair of tickets for the Midsummer Classic. The tickets are located in the lower-level of Dodger Stadium.

According to the press release from the foundation, the grand prize winner will also receive a personalized keepsake video from Betts, plus an autographed jersey, in addition to the two tickets. A bonus winner will also get an autographed Mookie jersey.

Fans can donate at the link found here. Donations need to be made by 6:00PM today, Monday, July 18th, to qualify for the contest.

Acts Inspired by Mookie president Diana Collins released a statement regarding the contest.

“On behalf of Mookie and Acts Inspired by Mookie, we are excited to be able to raise funds four our foundation, while providing fans with an opportunity of a lifetime to attend the MLB All Star Game.”

So for the next few hours, baseball fans have the opportunity to score a pair of tickets thanks to Betts and watch the six Dodgers All-Stars take the field at Chavez Ravine.