MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

One of the most fun events to watch during MLB All-Star week is the Home Run Derby. While the Futures Game introduced fans to the stars of tomorrow, the Celebrity Softball Game gave people a bit of a change with some laughs and a couple of really great pinch-hitting surprises. But this evening, at Dodger Stadium, baseball fans will be treated to some of the best power hitters in the game showcasing their talents.

Over the last several years, the Home Run Derby has become quite popular. With performances like the 2019 Pederson-Guerrero Jr. battle, it's easy to see why it's become almost as popular as the All-Star Game itself.

There should be plenty of Dodgers All-Stars in attendance so don't be surprised to see Clayton Kershaw, who's set to start his first All-Star game on Tuesday.

In a recent interview with AM570’s David Vassegh, Kershaw made his prediction as to who he believes will win the Derby.

“How do you not take the Polar Bear right? It’s a battle of endurance in the Home Run Derby now. He’s a big dude, but he doesn’t have to swing very hard to hit it over the fence. Seags [Corey Seager] has some home field advantage, he’s hit here the most, but it would be tough for me not to take the Polar Bear in this one.”

He's got a point. Alonso has won the last two Home Run Derbies held (2019 & 2021) and would probably be sitting on three-consecutive derby titles had the pandemic not forced the cancellation of 2020's All-Star Game which was scheduled to take place at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw Starting the All-Star Game, All-Star Game Surprises? All-Star Game History in LA!

Now, after having to postpone for so long, fans in Los Angeles will get their Home Run Derby. The fun begins at 5 PM PT.