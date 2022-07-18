Skip to main content
MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw makes his pick for who he thinks we will win tonight's Home Run Derby.

One of the most fun events to watch during MLB All-Star week is the Home Run Derby. While the Futures Game introduced fans to the stars of tomorrow, the Celebrity Softball Game gave people a bit of a change with some laughs and a couple of really great pinch-hitting surprises. But this evening, at Dodger Stadium, baseball fans will be treated to some of the best power hitters in the game showcasing their talents.

Over the last several years, the Home Run Derby has become quite popular. With performances like the 2019 Pederson-Guerrero Jr. battle, it's easy to see why it's become almost as popular as the All-Star Game itself.

There should be plenty of Dodgers All-Stars in attendance so don't be surprised to see Clayton Kershaw, who's set to start his first All-Star game on Tuesday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In a recent interview with AM570’s David Vassegh, Kershaw made his prediction as to who he believes will win the Derby.

“How do you not take the Polar Bear right? It’s a battle of endurance in the Home Run Derby now. He’s a big dude, but he doesn’t have to swing very hard to hit it over the fence. Seags [Corey Seager] has some home field advantage, he’s hit here the most, but it would be tough for me not to take the Polar Bear in this one.”

He's got a point. Alonso has won the last two Home Run Derbies held (2019 & 2021) and would probably be sitting on three-consecutive derby titles had the pandemic not forced the cancellation of 2020's All-Star Game which was scheduled to take place at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw Starting the All-Star Game, All-Star Game Surprises? All-Star Game History in LA! 

Now, after having to postpone for so long, fans in Los Angeles will get their Home Run Derby. The fun begins at 5 PM PT.

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18538818
News

MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers Mookie Betts Hosting Ticket Giveaway Contest

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) wears an NLDS hat over his team hat after their win over the San Diego Padres after game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 12-3 to sweep the San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Discusses His Latest Brush with Perfection

By Ryan Menzie3 hours ago
USATSI_18706875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Veteran Answers Question About Retirement

By Kristilyn Hetherington5 hours ago
USATSI_18652881_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: Juan Soto Turns Down Massive 14-Year Extension From Nationals

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18707178_168396005_lowres
News

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: Giants Villain Roasts Dodgers Fans

By Staff WriterJul 17, 2022
USATSI_17896216_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Watch Dustin May Pitch in a Live Game for First Time Since Surgery

By Staff WriterJul 17, 2022
USATSI_18697552_168396005_lowres
News

MLB All-Star Game: Veteran LA Lefty Added to NL All-Star Roster

By Staff WriterJul 17, 2022