Skip to main content
MLB News: Baseball Twitter Responds to Juan Soto, Eric Hosmer Drama

MLB News: Baseball Twitter Responds to Juan Soto, Eric Hosmer Drama

The baseball world reacts to the temporary hold up in the Juan Soto trade to San Diego due to a clause in Eric Hosmer's contract.

At the time of this article, the deal involving Juan Soto and Josh Bell going to the Padres in exchange for Eric Hosmer and possibly a huge haul of prospects, has been stalled . Everyone in baseball is waiting on the edge of their seats to hear what will happen as the two National League teams are trying to work out a way to make it official.

The problem appears to be revolving around Eric Hosmer, who reportedly has the Nationals on his no-trade list. So, the deal would need to be approved by Hosmer, which means that he could be the reason it doesn’t happen.

Naturally, Dodger fans had some feelings about their "rival" to the south and Hosmer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hosmer holds all the cards right now and Padres fans have come to resent him for his deal that he hasn't exactly lived up to since being in San Diego.

Dodger fans really do not want to see this deal go down and may have gained a new respect for Hosmer in LA.

Others, like Doug McKain of DodgersNation.com, are confident the deal will get done. After all, the Dodgers also had a significant hang-up in 2020 with the Mookie Betts trade so this kind of trouble is just par-for-the-course.

Guess we will just have to wait and see what happens in the next few hours but it appears the deal will be official soon. 

Juan SotoEric HosmerWashington NationalsSan Diego Padres

USATSI_18797794_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Luke Voit Headed to Washington to Complete Juan Soto-San Diego Deal

By Staff Writer19 minutes ago
USATSI_16417794_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Experts React to Juan Soto Trade; Label as Biggest in Deadline History

By Staff Writer29 minutes ago
USATSI_18773044_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani to Remain Angel Despite Trade Rumblings

By Selena Marquez40 minutes ago
Gallo
News

Dodgers News: LA Acquires Two-Time All-Star Outfielder From New York Yankees

By AJ Gonzalez1 hour ago
USATSI_16420907_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: Padres Trade for Juan Soto Causes Seismic Shift in World Series Odds

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18772307_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: San Diego Padres Reportedly Trade for Nationals Star Juan Soto

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18241451_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Isn't Planning to Bench Max Muncy

By Adam Salcido5 hours ago
USATSI_18797980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: James Outman Enters the Record Books After Incredible Debut

By Selena Marquez19 hours ago