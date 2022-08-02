MLB News: Baseball Twitter Responds to Juan Soto, Eric Hosmer Drama

At the time of this article, the deal involving Juan Soto and Josh Bell going to the Padres in exchange for Eric Hosmer and possibly a huge haul of prospects, has been stalled . Everyone in baseball is waiting on the edge of their seats to hear what will happen as the two National League teams are trying to work out a way to make it official.

The problem appears to be revolving around Eric Hosmer, who reportedly has the Nationals on his no-trade list. So, the deal would need to be approved by Hosmer, which means that he could be the reason it doesn’t happen.

Naturally, Dodger fans had some feelings about their "rival" to the south and Hosmer.

Hosmer holds all the cards right now and Padres fans have come to resent him for his deal that he hasn't exactly lived up to since being in San Diego.

Dodger fans really do not want to see this deal go down and may have gained a new respect for Hosmer in LA.

Others, like Doug McKain of DodgersNation.com, are confident the deal will get done. After all, the Dodgers also had a significant hang-up in 2020 with the Mookie Betts trade so this kind of trouble is just par-for-the-course.

Guess we will just have to wait and see what happens in the next few hours but it appears the deal will be official soon.