MLB News: ESPN Insider Trolls MLB Owners with Wedding Crashers Quote

Buster Olney utilized the famous words of Chazz Reinhold to explain his thoughts on MLB cancelling regular season games.

The latest chapter in the MLB CBA negotiations has spurned anger and outrage from players and fans alike. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred postponing Opening Day, at the bequest of the owners, also received criticism from some industry insiders.

On his Baseball Tonight podcast, ESPN's Buster Olney used a quote from Wedding Crashers to characterize his feelings towards the league's fateful decision.

"What an idiot! What a loser!"

For those non-movie buffs, or the small sector of people that didn't enjoy Wedding Crashers, the quote is Chazz Reinhold's reaction to learning that one of his friends is getting married. 

Olney explained why he believes the quote is apt for the current CBA situation. 

"I don't understand the equation that's being played out on the owners' side that this makes any sense. Major League Baseball cancelling the first two regular season series after the players' association turned down their offer."

The baseball expert even replayed the clip to drive his point home.

"That's kind how I'm feeling about this, I found it astounding that apparently, someone has decided that the potential gains from the 'CBT levels' or what the pool would be to pay young players when they're in their arbitration years or whatever, can somehow offset the potential losses of losing games. The potential impact of fans not having baseball."

Olney was alone in his quest to get some things off his chest. MLB players blasted Manfred on social media shortly after the commissioner made his announcement. 

At the moment, the earliest the regular season could start is April 7th.

