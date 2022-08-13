MLB News: Fans React to Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension News

On Friday, baseball fans received a Passan bomb regarding the remade San Diego Padres. San Diego recently went all in at the deadline to add Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury, and figured to be activating All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the coming weeks to bolster the lineup. That was, until ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Tatis has been suspended for 80-games due to a positive test for a performance enhancing drug.

Baseball fans across Twitter reacted to the stunning news that the all-in Padres will be missing one of the best young players in baseball until spring of next year.

