MLB News: Fans React to Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension News

Baseball Twitter sounded off after the surprising news that Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the rest of the season and beyond due to a 80-game suspension.

On Friday, baseball fans received a Passan bomb regarding the remade San Diego Padres. San Diego recently went all in at the deadline to add Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell, and Brandon Drury, and figured to be activating All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the coming weeks to bolster the lineup. That was, until ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Tatis has been suspended for 80-games due to a positive test for a performance enhancing drug.

Baseball fans across Twitter reacted to the stunning news that the all-in Padres will be missing one of the best young players in baseball until spring of next year.

One fan used a hilarious Shaq video.

A Kung-Fu Panda character made an appearance as well.

As did LeBron James.

One fan used the news to declare the Padres season over.

NBA chimed in too.

A Pirates fan, yes, those exist, used it as a time to compare Tatis to the Pirates young shortstop, and former Dodgers prospect, O'Neil Cruz.

One gambling expert believes the Tatis news is just part of a Padres curse.

Fernando Tatis Jr.San Diego Padres

USATSI_18852474_168396005_lowres
