With the arrival of the MLB All-Star Game and the soon arrival of the August 2 trade deadline, there are sure to be plenty of players on the move in the upcoming weeks. However, this year the playoffs have been expanded so it's unknown just how busy the deadline will be. Despite that, there have already been some big names that have been floated out there in trade rumors.

The biggest name that has dropped has been Washington Nationals star, Juan Soto. The 23-year-old All-Star reportedly turned down would have been a historic contract extension worth north of $400 million. With that decision, the Nationals have made it known they are willing to see what teams will offer them for their franchise player.

Soto was recently asked about his thoughts on the rumors of him possibly being traded within the next couple of weeks. From his response, he doesn't sound too happy with the way things have gone down.

“I mean, I don’t know. I haven’t, I haven’t talked with anybody to tell me how that changed or what was the mindset. But definitely, it’s like you say, they, couple weeks ago they were saying they will never trade me. And now all these things came out, it feels really uncomfortable. You don’t know what to trust, but at the end of the day, it’s out of my hands of what decision they make.”

Any team who acquires Soto would have to be willing to pay a king's ransom for the star outfielder, and not many would be able to do so. However, they will be getting a young player who can impact the game in so many ways and boost their title aspirations. At such a young age, Soto has demonstrated just how special he is as a player.