MLB News: Insider Provides Intel on Possibility of Angels Trading Shohei Ohtani

The MLB trade deadline just is just a few weeks away and there's at least on superstar in Nationals outfielder Juan Soto reportedly on the trading block. A Soto deal isn't imminent as of Sunday morning, but the 23-year-old dynamo isn't the only big name floating around the MLB trade rumor mill. Some believe that the time is right for the Angels to explore trading superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The hapless Orange County Angels, formerly known as "SoCal's most fun team to watch", trail the Astros by 23.5 games in the AL West. The 2021 AL MVP and two-way star is set to become a free agent following next season. This could be the time for the Angels to cash in, but MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports there's zero chance of the front office trading away the modern day Babe Ruth.

"Sources: MLB teams are calling Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline."

Ohtani has piled up 20 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .840 OPS as the Angels designated hitter this year. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 2.80 ERA in 16 starts and an impressive 12.9 K/9. He's had back-to-back seasons of hitting at least 20 home runs and logging 130 strikeouts. Shohei is one of one, there's no other player like him in baseball.

From what it sounds like, Ohtani isn't going anywhere, at least this summer, but never say never.