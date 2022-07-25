Skip to main content
MLB News: Insider Provides Intel on Possibility of Angels Trading Shohei Ohtani

MLB News: Insider Provides Intel on Possibility of Angels Trading Shohei Ohtani

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports that the Angels have zero interest in exploring trading superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The MLB trade deadline just is just a few weeks away and there's at least on superstar in Nationals outfielder Juan Soto reportedly on the trading block. A Soto deal isn't imminent as of Sunday morning, but the 23-year-old dynamo isn't the only big name floating around the MLB trade rumor mill. Some believe that the time is right for the Angels to explore trading superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The hapless Orange County Angels, formerly known as "SoCal's most fun team to watch", trail the Astros by 23.5 games in the AL West. The 2021 AL MVP and two-way star is set to become a free agent following next season. This could be the time for the Angels to cash in, but MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports there's zero chance of the front office trading away the modern day Babe Ruth.

"Sources: MLB teams are calling Angels to express trade interest in Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels are indicating they have no plans to move the superstar before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohtani has piled up 20 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .840 OPS as the Angels designated hitter this year. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 2.80 ERA in 16 starts and an impressive 12.9 K/9. He's had back-to-back seasons of hitting at least 20 home runs and logging 130 strikeouts. Shohei is one of one, there's no other player like him in baseball.

From what it sounds like, Ohtani isn't going anywhere, at least this summer, but never say never. 

Shohei OhtaniLos Angeles Angels

USATSI_18734792_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Friday Night Hero Explains Awkward Curtain Call

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18718675_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: NL Cy Young Favorite Had Zero Issues with Clayton Kershaw Starting ASG

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Watch Dustin May Log Clutch K Against Former LA Standout Prospect

By Ryan Menzie7 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blasts LA Fans for Booing Houston Astros Manager

By Brenna White20 hours ago
USATSI_18719230_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Rival Reportedly in On Luis Castillo Sweepstakes

By Staff WriterJul 23, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18733480_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Wants a Juan Soto Trade to Happen.

By Adam SalcidoJul 23, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18730025_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Calls Out Giants for Cheating Tactics

By Staff WriterJul 23, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18544106_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Hits LA's First Grand Slam of the 2022 Season

By Adam SalcidoJul 23, 2022 5:00 PM EDT