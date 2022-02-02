MLB News: 'Little Progress' Made in Latest CBA Bargaining Session

The first bargaining session in February between MLB and the MLBPA took place on Tuesday. The “heated” 90-minute session bore little progress according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich provided additional commentary on what was discussed

MLB and the MLBPA do agree on the idea of utilizing a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. At it’s core, the pool would serve as a way to increase the compensation for younger players who have have 0-3 years of MLB service time. The two parties vastly disagree on who should qualify for those dollars and how much they should receive.

It appears the other topic addressed was service-time manipulation. The MLBPA is trying to mitigate a team’s ability to get an extra year out of players before they hit free agency. Under the current system, top prospects brought up in late-April do not accrue a full year of service time. Meaning, teams have the player for seven seasons, instead of six, on the cheap.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like MLB and the MLBPA are anywhere close to completing a new CBA.