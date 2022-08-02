Skip to main content
MLB News: Luke Voit Headed to Washington to Complete Juan Soto-San Diego Deal

MLB News: Luke Voit Headed to Washington to Complete Juan Soto-San Diego Deal

The Padres are sending Luke Voit to the Nationals as the final piece of the Juan Soto trade.

San Diego made a blockbuster trader for Juan Soto on Tuesday morning that sent a massive haul of some of the Padres top prospects to the Nationals. Initially, first baseman Eric Hosmer was included in the deal, but due to the Padres being included on Hosmer's 10-team no-trade list.

The snag caused a minor holdup on the Soto deal, but experts insisted the deal would be completed despite the Hosmer drama. 

The insiders were right. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In order to complete the deal, the Padres are sending power-hitting first baseman and DH Luke Voit to the Nationals along with left-handed pitcher McKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan was one of the first to report that the inclusion of Voit would complete the deal.

The Soto deal is officially done, and in turn, dramatically changes the NL landscape both now, and for the next two seasons.

Juan SotoLuke VoitLos Angeles DodgersSan Diego PadresWashington Nationals

USATSI_16417794_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Experts React to Juan Soto Trade; Label as Biggest in Deadline History

By Staff Writer11 minutes ago
USATSI_18773044_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani to Remain Angel Despite Trade Rumblings

By Selena Marquez21 minutes ago
Gallo
News

Dodgers News: LA Acquires Two-Time All-Star Outfielder From New York Yankees

By AJ Gonzalez41 minutes ago
USATSI_16420907_168396005_lowres (1)
News

MLB News: Padres Trade for Juan Soto Causes Seismic Shift in World Series Odds

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18772307_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: San Diego Padres Reportedly Trade for Nationals Star Juan Soto

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18241451_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Isn't Planning to Bench Max Muncy

By Adam Salcido4 hours ago
USATSI_18797980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: James Outman Enters the Record Books After Incredible Debut

By Selena Marquez19 hours ago
USATSI_18765572_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Slams Coors Field Excuses After Tough Outing

By Selena Marquez20 hours ago