MLB News: Luke Voit Headed to Washington to Complete Juan Soto-San Diego Deal

San Diego made a blockbuster trader for Juan Soto on Tuesday morning that sent a massive haul of some of the Padres top prospects to the Nationals. Initially, first baseman Eric Hosmer was included in the deal, but due to the Padres being included on Hosmer's 10-team no-trade list.

The snag caused a minor holdup on the Soto deal, but experts insisted the deal would be completed despite the Hosmer drama.

The insiders were right.

In order to complete the deal, the Padres are sending power-hitting first baseman and DH Luke Voit to the Nationals along with left-handed pitcher McKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was one of the first to report that the inclusion of Voit would complete the deal.

The Soto deal is officially done, and in turn, dramatically changes the NL landscape both now, and for the next two seasons.