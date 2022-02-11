Skip to main content
MLB News: Rob Manfred Addresses CBA Negotiations
MLB's commissioner held a press conference on Thursday to talk about the current the ongoing CBA negotiations.

Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reacts as he speaks to the press during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Embattled MLB commissioner Rob Manfred held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the ongoing CBA negotiations. 

In a normal world, spring training would begin next week with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp. Baseball fans will be surprised to hear that Manfred apparently knows how to use a calendar.

Last week, MLB failed to submit a counterproposal to the MLBPA as promised. Instead, the league requested federal mediation for future sessions. Manfred stated that MLB will make a “good-faith” proposal this Saturday.

If by some miracle a deal gets done over the next few days, Manfred provided a theoretical timeline in regards to spring training.

Manfred also revealed that the league has no current plans to use replacement players for spring training games.

The commissioner is optimistic that a truncated spring training is still a possibility.

Amid the acrimony between MLB and the MLBPA, Manfred did divulge a few items the two sides have agreed on.

"We've proposed an agreement that is better in every respect than the expiring contract. For the first time in history, and despite substantial opposition by some clubs, we've agreed to institute a draft lottery to address the players' concern about clubs not competing. We've agreed to a universal designated hitter and the elimination of draft choice compensation. These changes will improve the free agent market by creating additional jobs that are often filled by veteran players, and by reducing -- actually eliminating -- the drag from compensation.”

In short, don’t buy your tickets for spring training just yet. 

