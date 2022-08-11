Skip to main content
MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral

MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral

An ugly brawl between Giants and Padres fans took the baseball internet by storm.

In 2022, everything and anything gets filmed. Whether it's a game-winning home run, a closer punching out the final hitter or the game, or, an ugly brawl between fans. Unfortunately, Dodgers fans engaging in combative behavior is a far too common sight on social media, but this week some Giants and Padres gained unwanted internet acclaim.

During the Padres 1-0 loss to the Giants at Petco Park, a video surfaced on TMZ Sports of a fan kicking another fan down the stairs to a concourse in an ugly baseball fight. Other fans stepped in to try to breakup the fight, but it continued for a brief moment after the stair incident.

Security eventually stopped the brawl. The San Diego Police Department made a brief statement through a spokesperson (quotes via TMZ Sports).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"...security handled and two subjects were ejected. We were not made aware of fight until it was concluded."

The Padres, who won two of the three games of the series, head to San Francisco for a three-game series at Oracle Park at the end of August. Hopefully, there aren't any more incidents that wind up on TMZ Sports.

The Dodgers are set for a visit of their own to Petco the second weekend of September, with a three game series taking place at Dodger Stadium the weekend prior, before wrapping up the San Diego-Los Angeles season series the last week of September in San Diego.

No matter the score, nor the teams playing, seeing a fight of any kind is never a good thing.

Especially when a fan comes within a few inches of serious injury.

San Francisco GiantsSan Diego Padres

USATSI_13021233_168396005_lowres
News

Dodger Freddie Freeman Shares Touching First Pitch Moment With His Son

By Selena Marquez58 minutes ago
USATSI_18851777_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Red Hot Max Muncy Exited Wednesday's Game Due to Injury

By Adam Salcido3 hours ago
USATSI_17901626_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Announces Target Return Date For Dustin May

By AJ Gonzalez4 hours ago
USATSI_15930651_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dustin May's Recent Rehab Start Gets All of Baseball Twitter Buzzing

By Selena Marquez7 hours ago
USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert Notes One Glaring Weakness that Could Doom LA in October

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18637927_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Bullpen Star to Avoid Long Stint on IL

By Selena Marquez23 hours ago
McGee
News

Dodgers News: Onetime LA Reliever Lands on Third Team This Season

By AJ GonzalezAug 10, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18686043_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Fans Give Former Astro Plenty of Boos

By Adam SalcidoAug 10, 2022 3:14 PM EDT