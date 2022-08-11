MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral

In 2022, everything and anything gets filmed. Whether it's a game-winning home run, a closer punching out the final hitter or the game, or, an ugly brawl between fans. Unfortunately, Dodgers fans engaging in combative behavior is a far too common sight on social media, but this week some Giants and Padres gained unwanted internet acclaim.

During the Padres 1-0 loss to the Giants at Petco Park, a video surfaced on TMZ Sports of a fan kicking another fan down the stairs to a concourse in an ugly baseball fight. Other fans stepped in to try to breakup the fight, but it continued for a brief moment after the stair incident.

Security eventually stopped the brawl. The San Diego Police Department made a brief statement through a spokesperson (quotes via TMZ Sports).

"...security handled and two subjects were ejected. We were not made aware of fight until it was concluded."

The Padres, who won two of the three games of the series, head to San Francisco for a three-game series at Oracle Park at the end of August. Hopefully, there aren't any more incidents that wind up on TMZ Sports.

The Dodgers are set for a visit of their own to Petco the second weekend of September, with a three game series taking place at Dodger Stadium the weekend prior, before wrapping up the San Diego-Los Angeles season series the last week of September in San Diego.

No matter the score, nor the teams playing, seeing a fight of any kind is never a good thing.

Especially when a fan comes within a few inches of serious injury.