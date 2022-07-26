Skip to main content
MLB Rumors: Exec Says San Diego Padres Favorites to Land LA Trade Target

MLB Rumors: Exec Says San Diego Padres Favorites to Land LA Trade Target

One executive thinks the Padres are the team most likely team to trade for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

The MLB trade deadline is a little more than a week away, and all of the chatter has been about whether or not the Nationals will deal superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Plenty of teams have reportedly checked in on Soto, but one executive believes that Dodgers NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, are the most likely team to pull off a Soto blockbuster.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal provided the details in a recent article. 

"One executive, in assessing the Soto sweepstakes, said, 'I think San Diego is as likely as the other 28 teams combined. They have the players and they have Preller.'”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Padres GM A.J. Preller has never been afraid to make a deal, even if it costs San Diego significant prospect depth. Rosenthal was quick to note that the Padres have built their entire rotation via trades: Yu Darvish, Mike Clevinger, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, and most recently, Sean Manaea.

"The Padres could put a package together for Soto from those players and others. The question of whether they should make such a deal is another matter. Adding the remainder of Soto’s $17.1 million salary would put them over the luxury-tax threshold for the second straight season. At some point, they will need to incorporate some of their young players to help balance their payroll."

The Padres are certainly a team to keep an eye on in the Juan Soto trade sweepstakes. The MLB trade deadline is on August 2nd, all trades must be completed by 3PM PT.

Juan SotoLos Angeles DodgersSan Diego PadresWashington Nationals

USATSI_13079644_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Video of Klay Thompson Crushing a Beer at Dodger Stadium Goes Viral

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18737023_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Top of LA Batting Order Logs Historic Game Against Giants

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18694298_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Calls What Freddie Freeman is Doing at the Plate 'Scary'

By Adam Salcido9 hours ago
USATSI_18705212_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Former LA Prospect Hit a Massive Homer Off of Cy Young Favorite

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18740649_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Insider Provides Intel on Possibility of Angels Trading Shohei Ohtani

By Staff WriterJul 24, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18734792_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Friday Night Hero Explains Awkward Curtain Call

By Staff WriterJul 24, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18718675_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: NL Cy Young Favorite Had Zero Issues with Clayton Kershaw Starting ASG

By Staff WriterJul 24, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Watch Dustin May Log Clutch K Against Former LA Standout Prospect

By Ryan MenzieJul 24, 2022 12:30 PM EDT