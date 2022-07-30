Skip to main content
MLB Rumors: NL West Club Unlikely to Trade Standout Closer

MLB Rumors: NL West Club Unlikely to Trade Standout Closer

The Colorado Rockies are unlikely to trade away closer Daniel Bard.

With the trade deadline just three days away, things may start to heat up in the trade market. We've already seen a handful of trades go down, with some being blockbusters like the Seatle Mariners acquiring Luis Castillo, and there have also been smaller hole patching trades like a recent one between the Cubs and Dodgers.

While there are plenty of contenders scouring the trade market, many other teams have opened up shop in hopes of restocking their farm systems. The Colorado Rockies have a solid trade chip in closer Daniel Bard who has been outstanding for the underwhelming ball club this year.

However, the Rockies don't seem too keen on trading away their standout closer for just any package.

"It's obvious that multiple teams are interested in Bard as a rental piece to help them in their playoff push. As a reliable closer, he can handle high-leverage situations — he has a 1.91 ERA and 21 saves. But the Rockies think they have a really good chance to re-sign him, so they aren't parting with him unless they are offered the moon."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That quote came to fruition on Saturday morning. Denver announced that they had agreed to a contract extension for Bard, so there's definitely not a trade coming in the coming days.

The Rockies expecting a huge package for Bard may be a bit absurd as few teams would be willing to do so for a 37-year-old relief pitcher. 

Such a move may come back to haunt the Rockies if they are unable to re-sign Bard this upcoming offseason. It wouldn't be the first puzzling move they've made.

In the end, Bard is a Rockie, until next trade deadline.

Los Angeles DodgersColorado Rockies

USATSI_18773530_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sticking with Craig Kimbrel

By Selena Marquez1 hour ago
USATSI_18757601_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Luis Castillo Traded to Seattle Mariners for Massive Prospect Haul

By Selena Marquez2 hours ago
USATSI_18705786_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Top Catching Prospect Displays Power Bat at the Plate

By Adam Salcido2 hours ago
USATSI_18078284_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Chris Martin Traded to LA, Set to Join LA Bullpen

By Kristilyn Hetherington3 hours ago
Jul 31, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May watches from the front row seats in the grandstands in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Impact Pitcher May Be Back from Injury Sooner than Expected

By Selena Marquez4 hours ago
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers: Insider Lists Four Impact Bats LA Is Pursuing Before Trade Deadline

By Selena Marquez7 hours ago
Jul 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Edwin Rios (43) follows though on a solo home run during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Slugger Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18737023_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Boasts Mind-Boggling Playoff Odds According to FanGraphs

By Staff Writer23 hours ago