With the trade deadline just three days away, things may start to heat up in the trade market. We've already seen a handful of trades go down, with some being blockbusters like the Seatle Mariners acquiring Luis Castillo, and there have also been smaller hole patching trades like a recent one between the Cubs and Dodgers.

While there are plenty of contenders scouring the trade market, many other teams have opened up shop in hopes of restocking their farm systems. The Colorado Rockies have a solid trade chip in closer Daniel Bard who has been outstanding for the underwhelming ball club this year.

However, the Rockies don't seem too keen on trading away their standout closer for just any package.

"It's obvious that multiple teams are interested in Bard as a rental piece to help them in their playoff push. As a reliable closer, he can handle high-leverage situations — he has a 1.91 ERA and 21 saves. But the Rockies think they have a really good chance to re-sign him, so they aren't parting with him unless they are offered the moon."

That quote came to fruition on Saturday morning. Denver announced that they had agreed to a contract extension for Bard, so there's definitely not a trade coming in the coming days.

The Rockies expecting a huge package for Bard may be a bit absurd as few teams would be willing to do so for a 37-year-old relief pitcher.

Such a move may come back to haunt the Rockies if they are unable to re-sign Bard this upcoming offseason. It wouldn't be the first puzzling move they've made.

In the end, Bard is a Rockie, until next trade deadline.