MLB Rumors: San Diego Padres 'Frontrunner' to Land Juan Soto Says MLB Exec

The trade market is coalescing quickly as the August 2nd deadline draws closer. Contending teams now have less than week to make a decision to add talent and bolster their chances of winning it all this season. The Dodgers are one of the few teams that don't have a glaring need, but are one of the franchises that have been linked to Nationals outfielder Juan Soto in rampant trade speculation. So too, have the San Diego Padres.

San Diego, despite missing shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., is 10 games over .500 through Thursday on the strength of a MVP-caliber Manny Machado and their loaded rotation. They've shuffled scores of players through the corner outfield spots and have also been in the mix for Juan Soto.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, rival executives believe the Padres are the "frontrunner" to land Soto in a blockbuster trade.

Padres GM A.J. Preller has never been afraid to make a deal. Preller is a notorious wheeler-and-dealer and has the distinction of building the entire San Diego rotation via trades.

To that point, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported earlier this week that one executive also views the Padres as the biggest threat to land Soto.

“I think San Diego is as likely as the other 28 teams combined. They have the players and they have Preller.”

The Nationals are reportedly asking for team's top-six prospects in trade scenarios for Soto. That's a hefty price to pay, especially for Scott Boras client who will assuredly hit free agency following the 2024 season.

However, the Padres are one of the few times wily enough to shell out for Soto and make a push to catching the Dodgers in the NL West standings down the stretch.