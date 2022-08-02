MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani to Remain Angel Despite Trade Rumblings

Over the weekend, the Angels were rumored to be taking calls on a potential Shohei Ohtani deal. Of course, every team in the league would want him, including the Dodgers, who seem to be closely monitoring some big names whether or not they will make any moves still remains to be seen. So, the MLB market got pretty excited and with the trade deadline quickly approaching, experts began their speculation. Now, apparently, that rumor has been put to rest.

According to MLB Networks' Jon Heyman, there were multiple MLB teams making serious offers to the Angels for Ohtani, but, as of yesterday, the news is that the Angels are not sending him anywhere.

“The Yankees are among a few teams that made serious offers for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, but there is now no chance the Angels will part with the amazing two-way player.”

Although the move may be odd, it's what the rest of the league has come to expect from owner Artie Moreno. Anaheim is showing no signs of being close to contending and hopefully, another great talent doesn't get stuck in Orange County withering away without a ring.

Honestly, having Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the same team, and missing the playoffs yet again, is borderline criminal.

With only one year left before Shohei hits free agency, next year's trade deadline would likely be the time to move him and get the most they can in return for the future Hall-of-Famer. The Dodgers will no doubt be looking into acquiring him then as well.