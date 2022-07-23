With the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching and teams all around the league searching for ways to upgrade their rosters, there are sure to be some big names putting on new uniforms. One of those names is of course Juan Soto who is fresh off turning down what would have been a historic contract extension ($440M/15yrs) with the Washington Nationals.

Several contenders are said to be interested in the 23-year-old star. It's no surprise that the Yankees, who have the best record in all of baseball right now, are one of those teams. Adding Juan Soto into their already dangerous lineup to pair with Aaron Judge would take the offense to the next level.

One Yankees player is already on board with the idea. Ace Gerrit Cole mentioned that he would appreciate the front office for going all in to improve the team's title odds (quotes via The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli).

“A major acquisition like that is kind of the non-uniform personnel taking a huge risk and making a bet and stepping out on a limb and it always resonates with the players because it’s kind of what we do with our bodies."

The players put their bodies on the line every day, whether it making a diving catch or pitching deep into a game, so Cole obviously would love to see team ownership take a chance on a Juan Soto trade to show they're willing to do what it takes to win a title.

Of course, such a trade would cost the Yankees a handful of their top-tier prospects, but it seems like it would be all worth it to Cole.